How Taylor Swift Is Mildly Away From Breaking Eminem's 41-Year-Old Record

The relationship between hardcore rap fans and country music fans is always tense. There is no doubt that the genres are poles apart in every respect. Eminem and Taylor Swift, two of today's most powerful artists in both genres, are once again competing. It has long been known that neither artist has been able to produce more than a dozen titles without selling over 500,000 units. It appears that Taylor Swift is gaining ground on the hip-hop legend with 'The Tortured Poets Department'.

Eminem, who some consider the greatest rapper of all time, is now being challenged by the pop sensation to set a record. There is a possibility that the rapper may struggle to keep up.

It's not long before Taylor Swift breaks Eminem's 41-year-old record

Within the first week of 'The Tortured Poets Department' hitting the shelves, Taylor Swift sold 2.61 million units. As well as having the largest sales week since Adele's '25,' it became the sixth-highest-selling album ever. At the end of April 2024, Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' LP had 1.4 million sales, while Eminem's 'The Marshall Mathers' LP had 1.76 million. However, with the release of multiple variants of Swift's 2024 album and its eventual popularity, Swift is within 2 million units of surpassing Eminem's sales.

The record would make Swift the best-selling artist to debut in the last 41 years. Earlier this year, she surpassed Eminem as the best-selling artist of the century. Eminem, however, has sold over 220 million records worldwide, while Swift has only scratched the surface of over 200 million. Although Swift has massive record sales, some fans argue that they cannot be compared to those of Eminem, for several reasons.

Advertisement

It is true that Swift and Eminem have both produced outstanding work, but their output is vastly different in terms of quantity and frequency.

How fair is it to compare Eminem and Taylor Swift's sales figures?

'The Tortured Poets Department' is Taylor Swift's longest album to date, with 17 standard tracks, 16 regular tracks, and one bonus track, as well as dozens of variants. Due to this, the pop star consistently tops the charts and sells a great deal of merchandise. It has been criticized, however, that Swift saturates the market and does not give other artists an equal chance.

There is no doubt that Taylor Swift's frequent releases, especially with 'The Tortured Poets Department,' have contributed greatly to her massive sales figures. Eminem, on the other hand, hasn't had this experience. Nevertheless, the prospect of Eminem releasing new music has been hinted at by Dr. Dre, and he may once again outdo Swift's record with 'The Tortured Poets Department'.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: All Tracks Taylor Swift Removed From Eras Tour In the Paris Show; Deets