‘Wearing Your Other Man’s Shirt’: Blake Lively Flaunts Wolverine Tee In New Post Amid Deadpool 3 Release

Both Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are known to share witty posts referencing each other. This time it was no different as the actress wore a T-shirt with Wolverine’s image on it. Read ahead to know the humorous caption she included in the social media post.

Blake Lively wears a Wolverine T-shirt

The Age Of Adaline actress took to her Instagram stories on July 27 (Saturday) to post a video of herself ziplining in New York, during which she flaunted the T-shirt she donned.

It featured none other than Wolverine, played by her husband’s co-star Hugh Jackman, in the newly released Deadpool & Wolverine.

As always, Lively showed off her sense of humor, with the caption she wrote in the story. The actress captioned, “When your man’s away so you have the time of your life wearing your other man’s shirt.” She also tagged her husband, Ryan, his co-star Jackman, clothing brand HOMAGE, and Boundless Adventures NY.

As per People, the T-shirt she wore is sold online at USD 36 and features a print of Wolverine’s howling at the moon. According to the brand's website, it was invented by the Green Lantern Star’s Maximum Effort Production company.

It was also mentioned on the website that the actress’ T-shirt is a part of Wade’s closet which is a “special collection of Deadpool designs hand-picked by Ryan Reynolds," fresh from Wade Wilson's personal closet.

Blake Lively expresses her love for flowers in a social media post

On Saturday, July 27, ahead of the release of her upcoming film, It Ends With Us, the Gossip Girl alum shared an Instagram post embracing her love for flowers. It is to be noted that she plays the role of a florist in the aforementioned movie.

In her post, Lively shared that he has loved floristry ever since she shifted to the city as a teenager to pursue acting.

She expressed that she always thought she was a florist before portraying one. The actress mentioned that she purchases corner store flowers, takes them home, reassembles them, and gives “them new life.” Check out her post below and read the caption.

The upcoming movie is based on a novel written by Colleen Hoover which is named the same as the film’s title. The movie also stars Justin Baldoni, Brandon Sklenar, Isabella Ferrer, Jenny Slate, Hasan Minhaj, and Alex Neustaedter. The film will hit the theatres on August 9, 2024.

