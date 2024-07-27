Deadpool and Wolverine made a superhero landing at the Indian box office raking in Rs. 25 crore, 3 million in dollars, on its first day. This marks the sixth-best opening day for a Hollywood film in India, trailing behind Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and edging out Thor: Love and Thunder.

Deadpool and Wolverine is the biggest opener for a Hollywood film with an age-restrictive rating beating Rs. 17.60 crore of Oppenheimer, although such ratings are not as significant a factor in India as they are in some Western markets. It is also the biggest opening for an X-Men movie, besting Rs. 12.70 crore of Deadpool 2 in 2018.

More important than the opening numbers is the film's initial audience reception. Recent Marvel films have seen strong starts but failed to capitalize on them due to middling reception, including the two MCU films mentioned above. In contrast, Deadpool and Wolverine have received strong word-of-mouth, with early ratings of 9 on the ticket booking platform BookMyShow, compared to 7.9 fo 7.9 for Thor 4 and 8.1 for Doctor Strange 2.

Unlike the recent Hollywood films, which were lopsided in South India, Deadpool and Wolverine was closer to normal ratios, with a strong debut in North India. The first day in North India is 30 per cent higher than Thor 4 but the South is almost 20 per cent down. Competition from Tamil film Rayaan has a bit to do with it, a solo release could have added another crore or two for the film. This shall play better for the film legs-wise, especially for the weekend as South India can see a drop in collections on the second day for big openers, which won't be that big an issue for this film now.

The highest first-day collections for Hollywood in India are as follows:

Rank Title Year Gross

(in Rs.) 1 Avengers: Endgame 2019 65.00 Cr. 2 Avatar: The Way of Water 2022 49.50 Cr. 3 Avengers: Infinity War 2018 41.00 Cr. 4 Spider-man: No Way Home 2021 39.80 Cr. 5 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 2022 35.00 Cr. 6 Deadpool and Wolverine 2024 25.50 Cr. 7 Thor: Love and Thunder 2022 22.40 Cr. 8 Oppenheimer 2023 17.60 Cr. 9 Furious 7 2015 16.80 Cr. 10 Captain Marvel 2019 15.80 Cr.

