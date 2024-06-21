When Does Deadpool & Wolverine Take Place? Timeline Explored

Deadpool and Wolverine will finally join forces after years of back-and-forth verbal taunts, dares, and outright demands between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. And recently, Reynolds had shared the exciting news that Deadpool & Wolverine has officially finished post-production. In a heartfelt message on social media, the Deadpool star expressed his gratitude to everyone involved in the project.

The film is set to hit theaters on July 26 and Wade Wilson seams to be struggling six years after the events of Deadpool 2, facing financial troubles and heartbreak.

When does Deadpool & Wolverine take place?

Just 24 hours after Deadpool & Wolverine completed post-production and was announced to be officially ready for release, the film got another exciting update. In the latest issue of Total Film, director Shawn Levy sat down to speak about bringing Deadpool into the MCU and how it would work coming from the Fox universe.

Levy also talked about where we find Wade Wilson at the beginning of the only 2024 MCU film, revealing that it takes place six years after Deadpool 2, "It takes place six years after the last film. He's proving to be useless at selling cars, hawking Blind Al's blood-pressure meds to make rent, and his beloved Vanessa has a new boyfriend."

Wade, who stole Cable's time-traveling device to save Vanessa, might have stayed home if he knew he was getting into trouble. The Merc With a Mouth has seen better days, but it will provide more comedic relief when he returns to the multiverse to recruit Wolverine and other allies. The six-year gap since Deadpool 2's release in 2018 will make keeping up with the timeline easier to avoid another timeline slip-up in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Jackman's return to the Wolverine role in Deadpool 3 was met with mixed reactions from fans. Initially, excitement grew as fans were concerned about whether his return would tarnish the legacy of Logan, who ended his role in Logan in 2017. However, the announcement was made on social media in September 2022, showcasing the potential for Jackman to return to the iconic character.

Deadpool & Wolverine creators have stated that the movie will not undo the events of Logan, and Reynolds believes Logan may be the best comic book movie ever made. With over 90% ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, it's unclear if this will be Jackman's last role as Wolverine or if he will return in a future Avengers movie. The main focus is on enjoying this outing, as it may be the last one available.

Will there be Deadpool 4?

The possibility of Deadpool 4 depends on the box office performance of Deadpool & Wolverine. Early projections suggest that the film will make $200-$239 million in its domestic opening weekend, a record for only eight movies to do so, and each to gross over $1 billion worldwide by the end of their theatrical runs.

For now, Deadpool 4 remains unconfirmed, and director Shawn Levy told Deadline in a recent interview he isn't sure about another sequel, saying, "I can sincerely say I don't know." If Deadpool 4 happens, Marvel could incorporate Wade into a group of upcoming heroes, one he never interacted with in the Fox universe.

Deadpool, a solo hero, has a history of interacting with the X-Men in comics. Although the Deadpool films are set in the same Fox universe as the X-Men films, Deadpool never interacts with them. He team up with notable mutants like Colossus and Cable, but never has a notable scene with the X-Men cast. Fox should have embraced a possible crossover.

Since the X-Men haven't been introduced in the MCU yet, Deadpool is one of the first mutants in the MCU, joining a small group with Ms. Marvel and Namor. The X-Men are coming eventually, but this gives Marvel the perfect opportunity to set up a Deadpool/X-Men crossover in Deadpool 4.

Deadpool is one of the few in the MCU who knows about the X-Men, meaning he could help recruit and establish the MCU's team. He doesn't have to join them, but it allows Marvel to introduce a new version of the X-Men through a familiar character.

Deadpool's collaboration with the X-Men would be be a comedy gold, featuring amazing interactions and a new chapter in Wade Wilson's character arc. Initially an independent hero, Deadpool seeks revenge on the man who gave him abilities but made him disfigured. With help from Colossus and Negasonic Teenage Warhead, he embraces others more.

