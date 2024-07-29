Deadpool and Wolverine debuted with nearly Rs. 80 crore (USD 9.50 million) at the Indian box office over its first weekend. This marks the sixth-largest opening for a Hollywood film in India. The film managed to score over Thor: Love and Thunder despite that film having a four-day weekend versus the normal three days here.

More important than the big opening is the positive reception that the film has received. Many recent Marvel movies enjoyed strong openings only to falter due to middling reception. The positive word of mouth led to a solid weekend trend, with film seeing growth in collections on Saturday. When films open big, they can ease off a bit on the second day, which if this film had, would have been totally acceptable. Instead, the film saw an uptick of almost 10 per cent on Saturday. There was a dip in collections on Sunday, which is par the course as collections tend to slow down on Sunday nights in the bigger cities, which is where Hollywood films generate most of their business.

The box office collections of Deadpool and Wolverine at the Indian box office are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 25.50 Cr. Saturday Rs. 27.50 Cr. Sunday Rs. 26.50 Cr. Total Rs. 79.50 Cr.

Looking ahead, Deadpool and Wolverine should aim to double up its weekend numbers for a final gross of around Rs. 170 crore (USD 20 million). Reaching there will require a good hold on Monday; anything over Rs. 8 crore will do. This seems possible from an early look at the sales for today. The film has to it seventeen days before competition from Independence Day releases arrives, which usually marks the end of the run for July Hollywood releases.

Note: These numbers are exclusive of 3D charges as in India these surcharges aren't reported. The "real" gross i.e. including 3D charges is Rs. 86.50 crore (USD 10.40 million).

