Ryan Reynolds Reveals His Favorite Taylor Swift Song; Hugh Jackman Says He Sung It For Him On Last Day Of Shoot

Ryan Reynolds, who is currently busy promoting his latest film with Hugh Jackman, Deadpool & Wolverine, is making a lot of buzz online. Mostly because of the candid and quirky nature that he exudes during the interviews.

While conversing with Variety, the actor revealed his favorite song by global pop sensation and his good friend Taylor Swift. Read ahead to know which song is his favorite.

Ryan Reynolds shares the name of his favourite Taylor Swift song

According to Variety, Jackman and director Shawn Levy were asked about Reynolds's favourite song by Swift.

The Greatest Showman star shared that it was We Are Never Getting Back Together, from the album titled Red. The director guessed it was Gorgeous, featured in the songstress's Reputation album. Both individuals guessed the wrong answers.

The Wolverine said that Reynolds sang it to him on the last day of the shoot. He added, “Word for word,” to which the Red Notice star insisted that he hummed it.

Reynolds eventually revealed that his favourite song was Betty, from Swift’s Folklore album. The song features Reynold and his wife Blake Lively’s three children’s names. The couple birthed Betty, James, Inez and one more child. They welcomed their fourth child, a daughter, in 2023.

Reynold’s said, “In my Folkmore and Evermore era.” The pair's fourth child’s name is mentioned in part in the song. They have not shared her name publicly yet.

Ryan Reynolds calls Deadpool & Wolverine his best movie

During the actor's interview with the Associated Press, promoting his new film, Reynolds candidly called Deadpool & Wolverine to be his best movie to date.

While talking about the film, the IF star shared about his hard work and sacrifices for the film. He expressed that he had a great time working with the Logan actor.

Reynolds said, “It swallows my whole life, so it's daunting.” The actor added that he has sort of mentally prepared himself that he is not going to be home and see his kids as much.

The film star further said, “At the end of the day, I'm so happy with it. It's the best movie I've ever done. (Hugh) and I had the most fun we've ever had on a film.”

Deadpool & Wolverine opens in theatres on July 26, 2024.

