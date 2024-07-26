'It’s Great Material’: Blind Al Star Leslie Uggams Opens Up About Returning To Deadpool Franchise And Having A Career Resurgence At 81

81-year-old actress Leslie Uggams, known for her role as Blind Al in the Deadpool movie franchise, spoke with PEOPLE at the world premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine in New York City on July 22 about experiencing a career renaissance.

With happiness and excitement, she said, "It's because I'm fabulous," adding, "It's great material that I've been able to do, and we have Fallout, which is another one that I'm doing."

Uggams has played Blind Al, the roommate of Reynolds' Wade Wilson/Deadpool, since the wisecracking superhero's first standalone movie in 2016. The legendary actress has reprised her role in Deadpool 2 (2018) and is back again in Deadpool & Wolverine. The film was released in theaters on Friday, July 26, 2024.

Leslie Uggams on her relationship with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman

Uggams said she could not wait to reunite with costar Ryan Reynolds and franchise newcomer Hugh Jackman for the new installment of the film. "I missed Ryan, and then we have Hugh Jackman in it as well, and that wonderful dog. I'm in love with the dog. So it was great. It was like we never left," she added.

When asked to choose between Deadpool and Wolverine, she said the former "comes first" as he's "my buddy," but noted that the friendship between Reynolds, and Jackman on set was "spectacular" to see. She further praised the brotherhood they displayed during filming.

Leslie Uggams on her character in the film and more

Uggams, who plays Blind Al in the upcoming Marvel film, told Blavity News how she learned about the character through her son. “My son, he was a big fan of Deadpool,” she said. “So when he finally realized I was in it… he said, ‘Mom, this is big!'”

Furthermore, she expressed her love for her character, describing her as feisty, someone who says what she wants, and a good roommate for Deadpool or Wade (Ryan Reynolds).

Regarding the audience's reactions and the film's success, she said, “I'm looking forward to it because I have no idea what I'm going to see. So I'll be sitting there in the audience just as anticipating and surprised as everybody else.”

