'Different Than Just...': Deadpool & Wolverine Director Shawn Levy Recalls Unforgettable Experience Of Watching NFL Game With Taylor Swift

The acclaimed director Shawn Levy, 56, who has also directed the latest Deadpool & Wolverine film reflects on the moment when he watched an NFL game with the global superstar Taylor Swift back on October 1, 2023.

Shawn Levy on watching the NFL game with Taylor Swift

As per People, on July 22 (Monday), during the NYC premiere of their latest film, Levy spoke with the outlet about the time he watched the Kansas City Chiefs game with Swift along with Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, and Hugh Jackman.

He told the outlet, “I’ll tell you this, watching a football game with Taylor is different than just watching a football game, “ adding, “Yeah, the uptick in recognizability (that) came about at that football game... (I) was not counting on that.” The director expressed that he was not counting on that.

The director further shared that he is definitely going to forget a lot of football games in his life but not that one.

At that time, The Night At The Museum director also shared a few snaps on his social media with Swift, Reynolds, Lively, and Jackman. In one of his Instagram stories, Levy wrote, “All future sunday nights are ruined.”

Shawn Levy on his bond with Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds

During his previous conversation with the publication, Shawn touched on the friendship between the lead actors of his upcoming movie.

Levy stated that it’s all thanks to the Logan star. He shared that he first met Jackman while directing him in Real Steel (in 2011).

The director added that Jackman predicted this 11 years ago. He said that he remembered Jackman saying that he was friends with Reynolds and that if Levy ever met him, they were never going to stop working together again.

While talking about his bond with Reynolds, Levy expressed that he has not made a truly close friend since college.

The Free Guy director stated that men don't usually make many friends but both the actors happened to be the two people he talks about life stuff.

He shared that the three of them get together as “husbands and guys and dads.” And now, they got to collaborate with each other, which has been a “blast.”

Deadpool & Wolverine is set to hit theaters on July 26.

