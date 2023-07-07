Hunter x Hunter: Why is Netflix removing the anime? Find out

Hunter x Hunter, the beloved shonen franchise by Yoshihiro Togashi, has captured the hearts of anime fans worldwide. However, a recent announcement from Netflix has left fans disappointed. The streaming giant revealed that the Hunter x Hunter anime will be leaving its library, sparking questions and concerns among devoted viewers. Let's delve into the reasons behind this decision and explore what it means for fans.

Why is Netflix taking out Hunter x Hunter?

One of the key factors behind Netflix's removal of Hunter x Hunter from its platform is the issue of licensing. Like all licensed media, the anime's availability on Netflix is subject to time restrictions. Unfortunately, this means that when the license expires, the content must be removed from the streaming library.

While this news may be disheartening, it's important to remember that licenses can be renegotiated, potentially allowing the anime to make a comeback in the future.

Will Hunter x Hunter continue its journey?

Another aspect that fans are pondering is the potential release of Hunter x Hunter's seventh season. As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding the production of a new season. With the anime currently comprising six seasons and a total of 148 episodes, fans are eagerly awaiting news about the continuation of the series. Although Netflix's removal might raise concerns, other streaming services like Amazon Prime, Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Tubi still offer access to the beloved anime.

Despite the disappointment caused by Netflix's decision, the enduring popularity of Hunter x Hunter is evident. Yoshihiro Togashi's Twitter following of 2.9 million people showcases the dedicated fan base that continues to support the series. This strong fan presence provides hope for the anime's potential return to Netflix or the creation of new seasons in the future. While nothing is guaranteed, fans can take solace in the fact that their voices are heard, and the demand for Hunter x Hunter remains strong.

As fans bid farewell to Hunter x Hunter on Netflix, they can explore other streaming platforms to satisfy their anime cravings. Services like Amazon Prime, Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Tubi offer a wide range of anime titles, including Hunter x Hunter. These platforms provide an opportunity for viewers to immerse themselves in the captivating world of Gon, Killua, Kurapika, and Leorio.

Note: While Netflix's decision to remove Hunter x Hunter affects the United States and Canada, the anime remains accessible in other countries where the streaming service operates.



