best anime movies

With the rise of streaming services like Crunchyroll and Funimation, as well as Netflix 's expanding anime collection and live-action adaptations, anime has become immensely popular worldwide. Anime covers a wide range of genres, styles, and narratives, drawing inspiration from Japan's folklore, history, and futuristic themes. From thrilling adventures rooted in shogunate mythology like Ninja Scroll to heartfelt coming-of-age tales like Spirited Away, anime offers a diverse and captivating experience. Notable titles like Akira and Ghost in the Shell explore the fusion of humans and technology in their own unique ways. If you're eager to delve into the world of anime, we've curated a list of must-watch movies for your collection.

1. Spirited Away (2001)

Release Year : 20 July, 2001

: 20 July, 2001 IMDb Rating : 8.6/10

: 8.6/10 Stars : Daveigh Chase, Suzanne Pleshette, Miyu Irino

: Daveigh Chase, Suzanne Pleshette, Miyu Irino Directed by: Hayao Miyazaki

Hayao Miyazaki Suitable for : PG

: PG Run Time : 2h 5m

: 2h 5m Genre : Fantasy/Adventure

: Fantasy/Adventure OTT platform: Netflix

Spirited Away is a remarkable crossover success that continues to captivate and delight audiences across the world. This enchanting film introduces Western viewers to the magical world of Studio Ghibli . The story follows ten-year-old Chihiro and her parents, who stumble upon a breathtaking bathhouse filled with extraordinary creatures and spirits. It's a unique coming-of-age tale that explores profound themes, showcases boundless creativity, and boasts stunning execution—a true hallmark of Ghibli's craftsmanship. Undoubtedly, Spirited Away stands as one of the animation studio's finest works and ranks among the greatest films of the 21st century .





2. Akira (1988)

Release Year : 16 July, 1988

: 16 July, 1988 IMDb Rating : 8.10/10

: 8.10/10 Stars : Mitsuo Iwata, Nozomu Sasaki, Mami Koyama

: Mitsuo Iwata, Nozomu Sasaki, Mami Koyama Directed by: Katsuhiro Otomo

Katsuhiro Otomo Suitable for : R

: R Run Time : 2h 4m

: 2h 4m Genre : Sci-fi/Action

: Sci-fi/Action OTT platform: NA

Akira is a groundbreaking work in the world of anime, much like Ninja Scroll and Ghost in the Shell. It tells the story of Kaneda and Tetsuo, two young members of a motorcycle gang in Neo-Tokyo, a city devastated by a nuclear apocalypse . They have no real place in society and live their lives with little regard for others. However, everything changes when Tetsuo suddenly gains incredible telekinetic powers. This attracts the attention of Colonel Shikishima and his secret government organisation. Akira, whether in its manga or anime form, is a significant presence in the cyberpunk genre due to its captivating story, stunning artwork, and atmospheric soundtrack.

3. Ghost In The Shell (1995)

Release Year : 1995

: 1995 IMDb Rating : 7.9/10

: 7.9/10 Stars : Scarlett Johansson, Pilou Asbæk, Takeshi Kitano, Juliette Binoche, Michael Pitt

: Scarlett Johansson, Pilou Asbæk, Takeshi Kitano, Juliette Binoche, Michael Pitt Directed by: Rupert Sanders

Rupert Sanders Suitable for : PG

: PG Run Time : 1h 23m

: 1h 23m Genre : Sci-fi/Action

: Sci-fi/Action OTT platform: NA

Ghost in the Shell is an incredibly influential anime that has had a huge impact on both the anime and sci-fi genres . It takes place in New Port City in the year 2029 and follows Major Motoko Kusanagi, a police agent with augmented abilities. Her mission is to track down the Puppet Master, a dangerous hacker who manipulates the minds of important people through technology. The movie has spawned a sequel called Ghost in the Shell: Innocence, a TV series called Stand Alone Complex, and a controversial live-action adaptation in 2017 starring Scarlett Johansson . Despite the expanded universe, the original movie remains the best and most iconic.





4. Ninja Scroll (1993)

Release Year : 1993

: 1993 IMDb Rating : 7.8/10

: 7.8/10 Stars : Kôichi Yamadera, Emi Shinohara, Takeshi Aono, Osamu Saka, Daisuke Gôri

: Kôichi Yamadera, Emi Shinohara, Takeshi Aono, Osamu Saka, Daisuke Gôri Directed by: Yoshiaki Kawajiri

Yoshiaki Kawajiri Suitable for : R

: R Run Time : 1h 39m

: 1h 39m Genre : Action/Adventure

: Action/Adventure OTT platform: NA

Ninja Scroll is an anime movie that was popular among a certain group of fans. It was released in the UK in 1995 and again in 2004 without any censorship. The film is known for its intense violence and action, and it played a significant role in introducing mature-themed anime to a wider audience. The story revolves around Kibagami Jubei, a skilled swordsman living in feudal Edo-era Japan . Reluctantly, he is given a task to stop the Shogun Of The Dark. To accomplish this mission, he must face the Eight Devils of Kimon, a group of powerful ninjas with supernatural abilities. Kibagami Jubei is accompanied by Kagero, a beautiful ninja with poisonous skills, and Dakuan, a cunning spy. Although Ninja Scroll is considered iconic and artistically commendable, some scenes portraying the mistreatment and objectification of Kagero may not hold up well over time.

5. The Girl Who Leapt Through Time (2006)

Release Year : 2006

: 2006 IMDb Rating : 7.7/10

: 7.7/10 Stars : Riisa Naka, Takuya Ishida, Mitsutaka Itakura, Ayami Kakiuchi, Mitsuki Tanimura

: Riisa Naka, Takuya Ishida, Mitsutaka Itakura, Ayami Kakiuchi, Mitsuki Tanimura Directed by: Mamoru Hosoda

Mamoru Hosoda Suitable for : G

: G Run Time : 1h 38m

: 1h 38m Genre : Sci-fi/Romance

: Sci-fi/Romance OTT platform: Prime Video

The Girl Who Leapt Through Time is not just incredibly beautiful, but also a tribute to the freedom of choice and the unexpectedness of life. The story revolves around Makoto Konno, a 17-year-old girl who discovers her ability to travel through time. Like any sensible teenager , she initially uses this power to fix her grades, resolve embarrassing situations, and make her life perfect. However, as she realises that her time leaps are negatively affecting the lives of others, Makoto changes her approach. She decides to use her limited leaps for the betterment of others and to bring about positive outcomes.





6. Summer Wars (2009)

Release Year : 2009

: 2009 IMDb Rating : 7.4/10

: 7.4/10 Stars : Ryunosuke Kamiki, Nanami Sakuraba, Mitsuki Tanimura, Takahiro Yokokawa

: Ryunosuke Kamiki, Nanami Sakuraba, Mitsuki Tanimura, Takahiro Yokokawa Directed by: Mamoru Hosoda

Mamoru Hosoda Suitable for : NA

: NA Run Time : 1h 54m

: 1h 54m Genre : Sci-fi

: Sci-fi OTT platform: NA

Mamoru Hosoda's next movie after The Girl Who Leapt Through Time is a delightful tale of growing up. It revolves around a boy who agrees to pretend to be the boyfriend of the girl he likes while they visit her family. Unfortunately, things get even more complicated when a rebellious military artificial intelligence causes trouble in a virtual world called Oz. This poses a threat to their reunion and even the entire world. The movie is visually stunning and features a cast of quirky and endearing characters. It takes us on a thrilling and surreal journey, blending technology with a cautionary message. It's a fantastic, strange, and clever film.

7. Perfect Blue (1999)

Release Year : 1999

: 1999 IMDb Rating : 8/10

: 8/10 Stars : Junko Iwao, Rica Matsumoto, Shinpachi Tsuji, Masaaki Ôkura, Yôsuke Akimoto

: Junko Iwao, Rica Matsumoto, Shinpachi Tsuji, Masaaki Ôkura, Yôsuke Akimoto Directed by: Satoshi Kon

Satoshi Kon Suitable for : R

: R Run Time : 1h 21m

: 1h 21m Genre : Thriller/Mystery

: Thriller/Mystery OTT platform: Prime Video

Perfect Blue, a psychological thriller directed by Satoshi Kon, delves into themes of obsession, fame, and the nature of reality. The story revolves around Mima Kirigoe, a member of the popular and cute pop group called 'CHAM!'. She flawlessly plays the role of a young and innocent character on stage, as expected of her. However, when she decides to leave the group and pursue an acting career , she faces backlash from some of her devoted fans who struggle to accept this change. As Mima embarks on her new path, her perception of reality becomes distorted, and the audience is left questioning her mental state. This gripping and disconcerting film offers a thought-provoking exploration of Mima's journey.





8. Your Name (2016)

Release Year : 2016

: 2016 IMDb Rating : 8.4/10

: 8.4/10 Stars : Ryunosuke Kamiki, Mone Kamishiraishi, Ryo Narita

: Ryunosuke Kamiki, Mone Kamishiraishi, Ryo Narita Directed by: Makoto Shinkai

Makoto Shinkai Suitable for : PG

: PG Run Time : 1h 52m

: 1h 52m Genre : Romance/Fantasy

: Romance/Fantasy OTT platform: Netflix

Your Name became the most successful anime film ever for a reason. It's a truly beautiful creation that combines romance, captivating characters, and an intriguing concept. The story revolves around Taki, a boy from Tokyo, and Mitsuha, a girl living in a rural village. They mysteriously start switching bodies, facing the challenges of living as someone else. As the plot progresses, things become even more complex, but it's best to experience it by watching the film. It's a visually stunning and emotionally engaging treat, enhanced by the wonderful soundtrack by Radwimps. Fans should also check out Weathering With You, which is the director Makoto Shinkai's spiritual successor.

9. Weathering With You (2019)

Hodaka, a sixteen-year-old who has run away, struggles to survive on the rainy streets of Tokyo during a summer filled with heavy downpours. This captivating tale introduces a world where some individuals possess the extraordinary ability to manipulate the weather. It gracefully addresses both societal challenges and personal struggles, all while offering an enjoyable and engaging narrative.





10. Cowboy Bebop: The Movie (2001)

Release Year : 2001

: 2001 IMDb Rating : 7.8/10

: 7.8/10 Stars : Beau Billingslea, Melissa Fahn, Nicholas Guest, Kôichi Yamadera, Unshô Ishizuka

: Beau Billingslea, Melissa Fahn, Nicholas Guest, Kôichi Yamadera, Unshô Ishizuka Directed by: Shinichirō Watanabe

Shinichirō Watanabe Suitable for : PG-13

: PG-13 Run Time : 1h 55m

: 1h 55m Genre : Sci-fi/Action

: Sci-fi/Action OTT platform: Prime Video

Cowboy Bebop: The Movie takes us back to the space-faring bounty hunters of the Bebop spaceship: Spike Spiegel, Jet Black, Faye Valentine, Ed, and their adorable corgi, Ein. Set in the year 2071, the story unfolds on Mars, where a dangerous virus is unleashed in the capital city. The authorities offer a huge reward to capture the person responsible for this chemical terrorism, prompting our crew to embark on a mission to apprehend the culprit. As expected, the plot involves corporate conspiracies and thrilling twists, combined with moments of deep emotions cherished by fans of Bebop. The movie's events occur between episodes 22 and 23 of the series, but it can also be enjoyed as a standalone film, introducing newcomers to a delightful blend of science fiction, jazz, and noir elements.





11. Princess Mononoke (1997)

Release Year : 1997

: 1997 IMDb Rating : 8.3/10

: 8.3/10 Stars : Yôji Matsuda, Yuriko Ishida, Yûko Tanaka, Billy Crudup, Billy Bob Thornton

: Yôji Matsuda, Yuriko Ishida, Yûko Tanaka, Billy Crudup, Billy Bob Thornton Directed by: Hayao Miyazaki

Hayao Miyazaki Suitable for : PG-13

: PG-13 Run Time : 2h 13m

: 2h 13m Genre : Fantasy/Adventure

: Fantasy/Adventure OTT platform: Netflix

Princess Mononoke, another incredible film by Miyazaki , stands out as a darker tale compared to the usual Studio Ghibli movies. It's a historical fantasy that follows Ashitaka, a prince plagued by a dangerous curse. He embarks on a journey to find a cure and unexpectedly becomes entangled in a conflict between the forest gods and a human mining settlement. The movie strongly explores themes of environmentalism and the inevitability of death, going beyond simplistic notions of good and bad. It's a breathtaking and imaginative epic fantasy that captivates the audience.

12. Tokyo Godfathers (2003)

Release Year : 2003

: 2003 IMDb Rating : 8.6/10

: 8.6/10 Stars : Tôru Emori, Yoshiaki Umegaki, Aya Okamoto, Shôzô Îzuka, Seizô Katô

: Tôru Emori, Yoshiaki Umegaki, Aya Okamoto, Shôzô Îzuka, Seizô Katô Directed by: Satoshi Kon

Satoshi Kon Suitable for : PG-13

: PG-13 Run Time : 1h 32m

: 1h 32m Genre : Drama/Adventure

: Drama/Adventure OTT platform: NA

Tokyo Godfathers is an anime film that captures both warmth and sadness, evoking laughter and tears. Created by Satoshi Kon, known for Perfect Blue , the story revolves around three homeless people—a drunk, a drag queen, and a runaway—who come across an abandoned baby on Christmas Eve. Determined to reunite the child with its mother, they embark on a journey through the streets of Tokyo on Christmas Day. Along the way, they meet different individuals who gradually unveil the sorrowful and unsettling secrets surrounding the baby's background.





13. Vampire Hunter D (1985)

Release Year : 1985

: 1985 IMDb Rating : 7/10

: 7/10 Stars : Kaneto Shiozawa, Michie Tomizawa, Seizô Katô, Satoko Kifuji, Kazuyuki Sogabe

: Kaneto Shiozawa, Michie Tomizawa, Seizô Katô, Satoko Kifuji, Kazuyuki Sogabe Directed by: Toyoo Ashida

Toyoo Ashida Suitable for : R

: R Run Time : 1h 20m

: 1h 20m Genre : Horror/Sci-fi

: Horror/Sci-fi OTT platform: NA

Vampire Hunter D, released in 1985, is considered a classic anime with a typical storyline. It takes place in a futuristic world filled with darkness and gothic fantasy after a devastating nuclear disaster. The supernatural forces dominate this world, and Doris Lang becomes the victim of an ancient vampire's bite. This unfortunate incident upsets the vampire's noble and honor-bound family. In order to prevent her transformation into a vampire, Doris seeks the help of a mysterious hunter known as 'D,' who happens to be part-vampire himself. The hunter possesses a talkative and self-aware hand. The story unfolds with plenty of bloodshed, featuring grotesque monsters and intense supernatural battles. It may not be intellectually complex, but it provides excellent entertainment.

14. Paprika (2006)

Release Year : 2006

: 2006 IMDb Rating : 7.7/10

: 7.7/10 Stars : Megumi Hayashibara, Tôru Emori, Katsunosuke Hori, Tôru Furuya, Kôichi Yamadera

: Megumi Hayashibara, Tôru Emori, Katsunosuke Hori, Tôru Furuya, Kôichi Yamadera Directed by: Satoshi Kon

Satoshi Kon Suitable for : PG

: PG Run Time : 1h 30m

: 1h 30m Genre : Sci-fi/Adventure

: Sci-fi/Adventure OTT platform: Netflix

Paprika is a thrilling sci-fi movie that explores what happens when technology invades the deepest parts of our minds. It tells the story of a stolen device that allows psychologists to enter people's dreams. However, instead of being used for therapy, the device is misused for controlling minds through dreams, blurring the lines between dreams and reality. Dr. Atsuko Chiba, the protagonist, takes it upon herself to find the thief by entering the dream world. Paprika, the last film by Satoshi Kon before his unfortunate death, is a highly imaginative and influential work. In fact, without Paprika, we might not have had Christopher Nolan's Inception .





15. Grave Of The Fireflies (1988)

Release Year : 1988

: 1988 IMDb Rating : 8.5/10

: 8.5/10 Stars : Tsutomu Tatsumi, Ayano Shiraishi, Akemi Yamaguchi, Yoshiko Shinohara

: Tsutomu Tatsumi, Ayano Shiraishi, Akemi Yamaguchi, Yoshiko Shinohara Directed by: Isao Takahata

Isao Takahata Suitable for : NA

: NA Run Time : 1h 29m

: 1h 29m Genre : War/Drama

: War/Drama OTT platform: Netflix

Grave Of The Fireflies, directed by Isao Takahata, tells the heartbreaking story of two siblings, Seita and Satsuko. During a bombing in Kobe in 1945, they lose their parents and are forced to live with a difficult aunt. Unable to bear the circumstances, they run away and face a life of struggle and desperation. This powerful Studio Ghibli film captures the grief of a nation dealing with a tragic past and the burden of collective guilt. Although different from popular Ghibli movies , like Spirited Away or My Neighbour Totoro, Grave Of The Fireflies remains a profoundly significant work in the Ghibli collection.

16. Metropolis (2001)

Release Year : 2001

: 2001 IMDb Rating : 7.2/10

: 7.2/10 Stars : Toshio Furukawa, Scott Weinger, Yuka Imoto, Kei Kobayashi

: Toshio Furukawa, Scott Weinger, Yuka Imoto, Kei Kobayashi Directed by: Rintaro

Rintaro Suitable for : NA

: NA Run Time : 1h 48m

: 1h 48m Genre : Sci-fi/Adventure

: Sci-fi/Adventure OTT platform: NA

Metropolis, not an anime remix of Fritz Lang's 1927 classic, is a captivating story set in a retro-futuristic world. Created by Katsuhiro Otomo, known for Akira, and directed by Rintaro, who worked on Ninja Scroll, the film revolves around Kenichi and his uncle as they unravel the enigma surrounding a young girl named Tima. Multiple narratives converge to highlight the true protagonist: Metropolis itself. The city's architecture, with its intricate and sprawling design, serves as a backdrop for a thought-provoking critique of societal divisions, with privileged humans residing above and oppressed robot workers below. Metropolis is a masterpiece of anime cinema.





17. Roujin Z (1991)

Release Year : 1991

: 1991 IMDb Rating : 6.8/10

: 6.8/10 Stars : Shinji Ogawa, Shinsuke Chikaishi, Chisa Yokoyama, Hikojirô Matsumura

: Shinji Ogawa, Shinsuke Chikaishi, Chisa Yokoyama, Hikojirô Matsumura Directed by: Hiroyuki Kitakubo

Hiroyuki Kitakubo Suitable for : NA

: NA Run Time : 1h 24m

: 1h 24m Genre : Sci-fi/Animation

: Sci-fi/Animation OTT platform: NA

Roujin Z is a unique film that combines political commentary, sentimentality, and technological themes . Directed by Hiroyuki Kitakubo, who worked on the animation for Akira, the story takes place in a futuristic Japan where the government has created a robotic hospital bed. The bed is assigned to 81-year-old Kiyuro Takazawa as its first patient, and everything seems fine at first. However, complications arise when the bed starts transmitting the old man's thoughts. To free him from this experiment, his nurse seeks the assistance of hackers. This action triggers the bed's true nature to awaken and escape into the streets of Tokyo. The film is amusing, cynical, and definitely worth adding to any movie collection.





18. Royal Space Force: The Wings of Honnêamise (1987)

Release Year : 1987

: 1987 IMDb Rating : 7.2/10

: 7.2/10 Stars : Leo Morimoto, David Thomas, Mitsuki Yayoi, Heidi Lenhart, Steve Bulen

: Leo Morimoto, David Thomas, Mitsuki Yayoi, Heidi Lenhart, Steve Bulen Directed by: Hiroyuki Yamaga

Hiroyuki Yamaga Suitable for : NA

: NA Run Time : 2h 1m

: 2h 1m Genre : Sci-fi/Action

: Sci-fi/Action OTT platform: NA

In a world on the brink of war, a kingdom and a republic vie for technological dominance. While some leaders view the advancements as weapons, others see the potential for human space exploration. Amidst this backdrop, personal dramas unfold and religious conflicts arise. Despite its initial failure at the box office , "Royal Space Force: The Wings of Honnêamise" is now recognized as a groundbreaking anime, even though its portrayal of gender roles has not aged well. This film holds historical significance as the first anime collaboration between Bandai and Gainax, two influential companies in the anime industry.





19. Neon Genesis Evangelion: The End of Evangelion (1997)

Release Year : 1997

: 1997 IMDb Rating : 8.1/10

: 8.1/10 Stars : Megumi Ogata, Megumi Hayashibara, Yûko Miyamura, Kotono Mitsuishi

: Megumi Ogata, Megumi Hayashibara, Yûko Miyamura, Kotono Mitsuishi Directed by: Hideaki Anno, Kazuya Tsurumaki

Hideaki Anno, Kazuya Tsurumaki Suitable for : R

: R Run Time : 1h 30m

: 1h 30m Genre : Sci-fi/Action

: Sci-fi/Action OTT platform: Netflix

Neon Genesis Evangelion is a unique story that combines giant monster battles, futuristic robots, teenage struggles, complex psychological themes, and religious symbolism. It has inspired many famous fans, such as Robin Williams , Wes Anderson, and Guillermo del Toro. However, the ending episodes of the original series caused controversy, as they were abstract and left some plotlines unresolved. This led to the creation of The End Of Evangelion to address these concerns. Overall, Evangelion is a highly influential franchise that captivates audiences with its blend of action and deep introspection.





20. Patlabor: The Movie (1989)

Release Year : 1989

: 1989 IMDb Rating : 7/10

: 7/10 Stars : Toshio Furukawa, David Jarvis, Mîna Tominaga, Briony Glassco

: Toshio Furukawa, David Jarvis, Mîna Tominaga, Briony Glassco Directed by: Mamoru Oshii

Mamoru Oshii Suitable for : PG

: PG Run Time : 1h 40m

: 1h 40m Genre : Sci-fi

: Sci-fi OTT platform: NA

In the fictional world of 1999's Patlabor: The Movie, Tokyo relies on giant mechs called Labours for construction and defence. However, a crisis emerges when the pilots start losing control of these powerful machines, posing a grave threat. As the situation escalates, attention turns to the mysterious manufacturer behind the Labors. This anime combines impressive technology, intense action, and a gripping political storyline, drawing inspiration from biblical references. After experiencing this exciting film, viewers will be eager to delve into its equally captivating and darker sequel.

