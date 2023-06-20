Kraven The Hunter: First Look promises violence from Marvel anti-hero; WATCH first trailer

Kraven The Hunter is making an entry into the MCU with a promise of violence. Kraven is one of the lesser-known villains in the MCU. This marks the first movie from Sony that is R-rated. The movie will follow the tale of a boy named Sergei Kravinoff, who is left to die by his own father. Sergei transforms into a lethal hunter called Kraven, who has superhuman abilities and an unexplained connection with wild animals.

Kraven The Hunter: Trailer

The trailer for Kraven The Hunter was released on 19 June. The trailer shows us how Kraven’s powers developed and where they originated from. In the trailer, Kraven gets bitten by a lion while he is hunting. Kraven is left there to die by his father after being severely injured by the lion. A drop of blood from the animal’s body seeps into Kraven’s, which seems to be how he gets his powers.

The trailer also puts forth an important message about how “villains aren’t born — they’re made.” Through the movie, we’ll likely follow Kraven’s back story and how he became the ruthless hunter he is.

Kraven The Hunter: Release date

Kraven The Hunter was initially scheduled to premiere on 13 January 2023. You can expect to hit the theaters a few months later than the initial date. The new release date for the movie is October 6, 2023. The movie will be released by Marvel and Sony together. Sony has planned on giving Kraven his own film for years. The ani-hero was supposed to make an appearance in the fourth Sam Raimi Spider-Man film. The character was teased in rebooted Amazing Spider-Man 2 too.

Kraven The Hunter: Cast

Aaron Taylor-Johnson will star in the role of Sergei Kravinoff aka Kraven, in the movie. Aaron has been signed to play the role of the villain in more than one movie, so there is a chance fans will be getting a sequel to the movie. Ariana DeBose plays Calypso, who is a potential love interest for Sergei. The rest of the cast includes Fred Hechinger as Chameleon and Christopher Abbot as the Foreigner. Levi Miller will also be a part of the cast though his role is not disclosed yet. Russell Crowe has taken on the role of playing Kraven’s father in the film.

There are rumors about Tom Holland making a cameo in the movie as Spider-Man. ScreenRant has reported earlier that Tom wishes to continue being a part of the Sony universe.

