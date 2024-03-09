I Chose My Self-Worth': Crystal Renay Opens Up About NE-YO Divorce, Says She Is 'Feeling Blessed'

Crystal Renay, the mother of three and star of WE TV’s Bold & Bougie, is embracing a new chapter in her life following her divorce from NE-YO. In a candid interview, Renay shares her journey of self-discovery and emphasizes her commitment to prioritizing her own happiness, as she sheds light on her relationship with her former husband, NE-YO.

Crystal Renay feels blessed after her divorce from NE-YO

After finalizing her divorce from NE-YO, Crystal Renay is choosing to focus on herself and her personal growth. Despite the challenges she faced during her marriage, Renay expresses gratitude for the opportunity to redefine her life on her own terms. "I am feeling blessed and grateful to God for his redirection," Renay shares, reflecting on the positive changes in her life since the divorce. She acknowledges that sometimes it's necessary to walk away from situations that no longer serve one's well-being, emphasizing her decision to prioritize her self-worth above all else.

"Sometimes we can't see the bigger picture and what may or may not be for us and in this situation, clearly it wasn't a place for me to be in any longer, and I'm OK with that… I'm happy for myself because I chose my self-worth. I chose to stand up for myself and walk away from something that just wasn't serving me any longer,” she stated.

Crystal Renay opened up about her relationship with her ex-husband

In the aftermath of her highly publicized divorce, Crystal Renay maintains a positive outlook and refrains from harboring resentment towards her ex-husband, NE-YO. Despite the challenges they faced in their relationship, Renay chooses not to speak negatively about NE-YO and instead focuses on fostering a healthy co-parenting dynamic for the sake of their three children.

Renay shared in an interview with PEOPLE, “I don't drag him or talk negatively about him. We communicate as far as pickups drop off all of the regular day-to-day things and stuff. I trust him to be a father, so I allow him to have his time with his children and vice versa. I personally keep it separate.”

Renay acknowledges NE-YO's role as a father and emphasizes their shared commitment to ensuring their children's happiness and well-being. She praises NE-YO's parenting skills, describing him as an "amazing father" and highlighting their mutual dedication to providing a supportive environment for their children. “Our main goal is the wellbeing of our kids and the happiness of them. He’s an amazing father and as long as they have smiles on their faces every day, then we are doing a great job,” she added.

As Crystal Renay navigates this new chapter in her life, she remains steadfast in her commitment to personal growth and healing. As she embarks on this new chapter in her life, with the release of Bold & Bougie, Renay remains focused on nurturing her own well-being and fostering positive relationships with her children and ex-husband.

