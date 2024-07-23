'I Don't Even Think About That': Tom Hanks' Son Chet Hanks Opens Up About Maintaining Sobriety

Chet Hanks, the oldest offspring of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, shared his road towards sobriety. In April 2016, Hanks, who became a father, said he had no longer been tempted to drink. Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets had many alcoholic beverages around, but that was not enough to make him quit being sober.

Staying strong

Chet is 33 and has been clean for almost ten years. He gives his thoughts on how to stay on the right path of sobriety, especially for those who are at the beginning stage. What does he advise? Stay away from such places where you might be tempted by alcohol or drugs. This has worked for him.

In Surreal Life, Chet found solace in Tyler Posey, one of his fellow cast members. Besides being in love with Teen Wolf, it is also good that he is sober like him. It was very unusual that there was another person in this house who did not take any drugs or alcohol. It created an unanticipated bond between them that really influenced him.

Overcoming addiction

Chet Hanks has always been open about his drug and alcohol use issues. His abuse of cocaine shocked even hardened addicts themselves after he confessed to using it excessively.

He began abusing drugs when he was only sixteen and checked into rehab during the last month of 2014 as part of his recovery process from addiction problems at that age. He posted a video on Instagram in 2015 detailing how much crack smoking is bothering him, among other drug addictions.

He attributes the transformation to his ex, Tiffany Miles, who told him that she was pregnant with their daughter, Michaiah. He says, “For me, it took something drastic happening, like becoming a father, for me to make the change.” According to Chet Hanks, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2018, he had to end his life and begin afresh following his daughter’s delivery.

Family support and new beginnings

He appreciates the backing from his parents and family members, including Michaiah. His father was there all through the process, as were both Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, who were still in their late sixties at that time. Also, Hanks has a younger full brother called Truman, while he has two half-siblings (Elizabeth and Colin) on his dad’s side of the family.

MTV premieres Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets, where Hanks speaks about how he got better from his addiction. It shows how change can happen and the importance of having a strong support system around you within its content.

What is more, Chet Hanks’ journey from alcoholism to recovery has encouraged many young people by proving that with resolve and help, they can lead normal lives once again.

