Surreal Life Villa Of Secrets Season 8 Cast Revealed: Who Are Joining This Season?

Known for its iconic interactions between celebrities, the popular VH1 reality series Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets is set to return for its eighth season in next week. With no shortage of famous names in the villa, the show will feature celebrities like Grammy-winning singer Macy Gray; actor Chet Hanks (son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson); and rapper O.T. Genasis, among several other big names.

The Surreal Life: Villa Of Secrets was reportedly being filmed in Medellín, Colombia, during the fall of 2023. In June this year, the parent corporation of MTV, Paramount, made the announcement of the show's upcoming debut.

The press release stated that in the eighth season, "Each day these all-star guests will be surprised with provocative missions that push their limits, uncover their pasts, and lead them to divulge their deepest truths." Let’s take a look at the all-new cast members in the upcoming season.

Macy Gray

Born in Canton, Ohio, Natalie Renée McIntyre, known professionally as Macy Gray, has enjoyed a remarkable career spanning over two decades. Gray has released 10 studio albums and won five Grammy Awards, including one for her international hit single I Try.

In addition to her music career, Gray has appeared in various films, including Training Day, Spider-Man, and Scary Movie 3. In the trailer for the upcoming season of Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets, Gray expressed her readiness to tackle any challenges the show presents.

Ally Brooke

Rose to fame on The X Factor in 2012 as a member of the popular girl group Fifth Harmony, Ally Brooke has since established herself as a prominent solo artist. At 31 years old, Brooke also competed in Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars.

With 7.3 million followers on Instagram, she has continued her music career post-group disbandment, releasing hit singles such as No Good, Low Key, and Look at Us Now featuring rapper A$AP Ferg. Additionally, she published her book Finding Your Harmony in 2020.

O.T. Genasis

Born in Long Beach, California, to Garifuna parents from Belize, Odis Oliver Flores, known professionally as O.T. Genasis, made a splash in the music scene with his 2014 singles Touchdown (Remix) and CoCo, the latter peaking at No. 20 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

At 37 years old, Genasis previously dated Malika Haqq, a close friend of Khloé Kardashian, for nearly two years. Although they are no longer together, they share a son, Ace Flores.

Regarding Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets, Genasis mentioned that he is coming from "a dark, scary place," touching on themes such as "gang banging and drug dealing" in his appearance on the show.

Chet Hanks

Born to iconic Hollywood actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, Chet Hanks is an actor and musician known for his roles in popular TV series such as Empire, Shameless, and Your Honor. At 33 years old, Hanks has made headlines with his playful remark that his parents “disowned” him upon learning about his various activities.

Tyler Posey

Tyler Posey, widely recognized for his roles in Teen Wolf, Doc, and Maid in Manhattan, enjoys significant popularity among teens. With 6.1 million Instagram followers, two Teen Choice Awards, and an OnlyFans account, he has made a notable impact. In 2021, the 32-year-old Jane the Virgin actor came out as sexually fluid and subsequently launched his OnlyFans account.

Johnny Weir

John Garvin Weir, better known as Johnny Weir, is a former television commentator and retired figure skater. The 40-year-old is a two-time Olympian, Grand Prix medalist, and three-time U.S. National champion, among numerous other accolades.

In addition to serving as the head coach at Johnny Skating Academy, Johnny Weir has hosted various events and worked as an Olympic analyst. He came out about his sexual orientation in 2011 and has been an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ+ rights. Weir has also publicly addressed facing alleged homophobic remarks from other commentators during his performances.

Josie Canseco

Josie Canseco, the model and actress, is the daughter of renowned baseball icon José Canseco. She has gained global recognition for her roles in the popular web series SummerBreak and the Lifetime series The Mother/Daughter Experiment.

Kim Zolciak

Kim Zolciak is best known for her role in the original cast of the popular Bravo reality television series The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She also starred in her spin-off series Don’t Be Tardy, which aired for eight seasons from 2012 to 2020.

Surreal Life marks her return to reality television following her separation from Kroy Biermann. In the trailer, Kim is seen discussing issues related to her separation, and it also hints at a potential romance between Kim and Chet Hanks.

