'I Don't Know': Sister Wives' Meri Brown Reflects On Her Relationship With Kody and Robyn Brown

TLC’s reality drama show Sister Wives has kept fans captivated for almost 18 seasons now, and the drama is starting to seep into the stars' real lives. Meri Brown, who has been featured on the show for a long time, is now opening up about her relationship with her ex-husband, Kody, and his current fourth wife, Robyn Brown.

The relationships might sound complex because they are. The TLC show revolves around couples who live a life of polygamy and has successfully run for 18 seasons since its debut in 2010. While fans sometimes forget that the people on the show are in actual relationships, off-air drama also brings a twist to real life.

Fans were shocked when Meri Brown separated from her now-ex-husband, Kody Brown, in 2023 after 32 years of marriage. Meri is now opening up about her current relationship with Robyn Brown, whom she was very close to at one point.

ALSO READ: 'It's Been Hard': Sister Wives Star Janelle Brown Admits To Struggling Since Son Garrison Brown's Death

Meri Brown on relationship with Robyn and Kody Brown

The reality show star sat down for an interview on The Sarah Fraser Show. During the deep and emotional conversation, the host brought up the question of what Meri’s relationship is like with Kody and Robyn now and whether she was happy or sad to see her leave. To this, Brown replied, "I don’t know. I don’t know; I think that she did want me to stay. I feel like she was sad. I feel like she had this idea when she came into the family of, you know, this big plural family. I really think that”.

Advertisement

But that was not it; Meri also felt that neither Robyn nor Kody’s behavior ‘matched up.’ Brown felt that there was a lot of confusion, and that’s all she wanted to say.

When asked if she was still in touch with Kody Brown or Robyn, she said, “I've seen them on occasion and talked and texted a little bit, but it's not, you know, I'm in this place where I'm moving forward with my life." She also said that, while she has been in touch with her sister-wives, she is not actively seeking them out.

Robyn Brown on her transition after Kody’s three breakups

Meri’s breakup with Kody was a culminating event; in addition to Meri, he also broke up with his other two wives. Robyn Brown spoke to PEOPLE about how she was handling the transition from being a sister wife to now only being committed to Kody Brown.

Advertisement

Christine Brown left Kody in 2021, followed by Janelle Brown in December 2022, and then Meri shortly after. "It's been hell," Robyn remarked of her husband's reaction to the three consecutive breakups. "He has attempted to sabotage himself and us on several occasions.

I had to fight hard not to give in to him." She also reflected that falling out of relationships felt like a failure. However, Kody Brown mentioned that he strives to be friends with everybody for the sake of their kids.

ALSO READ: Why Did Janelle Brown Leave For Mexico After Fight With Ex-Husband Kody Brown? Here's What Went Wrong