Why Did Janelle Brown Leave For Mexico After Fight With Ex-Husband Kody Brown? Here's What Went Wrong

Janelle Brown has recently shared an Instagram story referring to her getaway to Mexico. The Sister Wives star has packed her luggage to enjoy a lavish vacation after fighting with her ex-husband Kody Brown, according to reports. Apparently, their heated conversation led to the temporary shutdown of the show’s production.

Sharing two luggage images, Janelle talked about how she thought to pack light but instead ended up with two big suitcases. The ex-couple shares six children, including sons, Logan, Hunter, Gabriel, Garrison, and daughters, Madison, and Savanah. Season 18 of Sister Wives premiered with Christine’s spinoff show Cooking with Just Christine on YouTube.

Janelle Brown announcing her trip to Mexico

Sharing her whereabouts, Janelle Brown took to her Instagram story and posted a picture of two suitcases. On top of the picture, she captioned it, "Off to Mexico for a few days. I always swear I'm going to pack light!!! But well, here we are." Even though there haven’t been any more details about her trip, this vacation is a result of having a heated argument with her ex-husband Kody Brown.

In the latest episode of Sister Wives, the audience could see a fight between Janelle and Kody in Arizona. This began with Janelle trying to express her feelings about being gaslighted to which Kody interrupted by shutting her down saying she used this term because he mentioned it earlier.

Advertisement

When Janelle blamed Kody for gaslighting her constantly, Mr Brown admitted that there was some family problem and further said, "Everybody thinks I'm the bad guy.” He even expressed how low expectations he has from everyone showing up at Christmas.

The heated conversation continued for a while, When Kody blamed Janelle for not taking responsibility or not following any rules, he received a feisty response from Janelle. She can be heard saying, "Shut your f**king mouth and let me talk to you for a minute." This resulted in Kody dashing out of the room, leaving a vulnerable Janelle inside who then asked the producers to cut it.

Future of Sister Wives

After Christine Brown parted ways from Kody, the audience wanted the show to shut down. Later, when Janelle and Meri also got separated in December 2023, the show kind of lacked drama. There has been a lot of backlash and complaints against the show, so now TLC is ready to take the next step.

Advertisement

Well, a new sister and wife is needed to join the family of Brown to kind of continue the story. An insider revealed as reported in Inquisitr, "If he can find a new wife and keep his story going, there will be more Sister Wives seasons. If not, it's going to come to an end, and there will be a spinoff – or spinoffs – and the family will move on with their next adventure."

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments.

ALSO READ: ‘Forever in Our Hearts’: Amy Winehouse Remembered As Foundation Marks 13 Years Since Her Death