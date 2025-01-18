'I Finally Put a Bumper Sticker on a Bentley': When Kim Kardashian Got A Tattoo After Vowing Against It; Find Out What She Got

Kim Kardashian once revealed that she had gotten inked even though she was against it. The highly acclaimed star has always compared the feeling of getting a tattoo to having a "bumper sticker on a Bentley."

However, in an episode of The Kardashians, from 2023, the American media personality divulged she had got herself inked when she was surrounded by friends.

Having a conversation with her hairstylist Chris Appleton, Kardashian showed him an infinity sign that was tattooed into her bottom lip. She then went on to describe the event when she had got herself inked.

The socialite first stated, "You guys, something you don't know about me."

Talking to the highly acclaimed hairstylist, Appleton, Kardashian mentioned that after her Saturday Night Live hosting debut, which was back in October 2021, she and her few friends were together.

She then added that when all of her friends who were getting a matching tattoo, Kim Kardashian had exclaimed, “There's not a shot I will get a tattoo.”

A behind-the-scenes footage then appeared on screen, showing Kim as she got a tattoo inked while she was also surrounded by a few of her friends and even her celebrity sister, Khloé Kardashian.

In the episode, Kim Kardashian was then seen joking, "I finally put a bumper sticker on a Bentley."

Expressing why she changed her view towards getting a tattoo, the highly acclaimed personality then mentioned that this is a way to celebrate Saturday Night Live.

Kardashian also added that the tattoo is in such a place where no one can see it and also lets her forget that she has one.

However, Kim Kardashian also mentioned that while flossing her teeth, she gets reminded of it.