Kim Kardashian Makes Announcement Donating Clothes And Asking Fans To Join Her In Helping People Affected By LA Wildfire
Kim Kardashian recently announced that she is donating clothing and other essentials for those in need during the LA wildfire.
Kim Kardashian recently took to social media and made a simple announcement as she donated clothing material and other essentials. Taking to Instagram, the businesswoman uploaded a few social media stories in which Kim Kardashian mentioned how she and her clothing brand, SKIMS, are both donating clothes to those in need.
The highly acclaimed celebrity wrote, “We have donated to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, providing critical resources to the heroic first responders protecting our city.”
Adding a few more words to her Instagram stories, Kim Kardashian then mentioned that her brand, SKIMS, is “making a sizable donation of underwear, clothing, and socks to Baby2Baby to help those displaced by the fires.”
For those who do not know, Baby2Baby is a nonprofit organization that aims to provide children in need with diapers, clothing, and other necessities.
Continuing to express herself, Kim Kardashian then added that in the time of need, when the whole community is facing a huge, devastating period, “our hearts are with all those impacted.”
The star then even mentioned that she and her brand are totally committed to helping families and affected people in these challenging times.
Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian even urged her followers to support the nonprofit organizations. Asking her fans to donate whatever they can, the celebrity further stated that her die-hards could even volunteer or raise awareness about the donations.
Kardashian’s announcement came following the time she was slammed for being “tone-deaf” when she was promoting her SKIMS winter sale this week.
