“I Had To End It”: Raquel Leviss Opens Up About Her Split From Matthew Dunn

Raquel Leviss recently talked about the circumstances surrounding her choice to break up with Matthew Dunn. In a Rachel Goes Rogue podcast episode, she discussed it. Throughout the episode, she explained her motivations.

Raquel had made it apparent that she valued her social media policy, and Matthew's disregard for it served as the impetus. Two months after the public was made aware of their relationship, this problem surfaced.

"His actions were different from what he told me," the 29-year-old former reality star said on Friday's show. It was too early in our relationship, so I requested him not to post on social media. We spent a month dating.

Raquel Leviss on relationship with Matthew Dunn

Leviss went on to say that Dunn "updated his Facebook profile picture to" a photo of the two of them when she attended the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California, back in April.

She added, "It was just this whole thing, and the media caught wind of that." "I had to put an end to it. It was challenging. It was unfortunate since he was emotionally stable and intellectual, and we had a wonderful connection and conversation.

Leviss went on. “We promised not to do that, so it sounded like he would have trouble controlling his impulses, or he might have wanted to post to brag about himself.

Leviss opens up about romance and relationships

Leviss remarked on Dunn's Instagram post of the group photo taken in front of a waterfall. She called the excursion "an incredible experience." He responded, "It was," with a kissing emoji. For the first time, Leviss discussed the romance rumors involving herself and Dunn on Friday's program.

She told listeners she is seeking a mate who is "safe and reliable" during an on-air interview with a dating coach. In terms of dating, Leviss went on, "falling in love with someone who is not a good quality person" is my "worst case scenario." In 2021, the ex-pageant queen was previously six months engaged to James Kennedy.

She stunned the globe and Bravo viewers in March 2023 when she and Tom Sandoval had an affair for several months throughout his long-term relationship with her friend Ariana Madix.

Since the controversy broke, Leviss has not been on Vanderpump Rules other than to attend the bitter reunion of Season 10. She remained in love with Sandoval, 41, while she was in Arizona for mental health treatment, but by May 2023, they had called it quits.

Since then, the leader of Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras has moved on with Victoria Lee Robinson, while Madix started dating Daniel Wai a year ago.

