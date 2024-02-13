Who’s Tom Sandoval's GF Victoria Lee Robinson? All To Know As Couple Caught Making Out During Concert

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval is indeed a hopeless romantic! As the day of love, Valentine’s Day is almost here and couples are ready to celebrate love, planning unique things, Tom Sandoval took his public display of affection to another level. During the month of love, the charming model decided something crazy for his newfound love Victoria Lee Robinson!

Who is Victoria Lee Robinson?

Victoria Lee Robinson is a makeup artist and American model who gained fame after dating Tom Sandoval, the renowned model. Just before the viral PDA moment at the concert, Tom Sandoval had already dropped a hint about dating her in public.

In an interview with US Weekly, Sandoval said, “This week, my addiction of the week is definitely my friend Victoria that I have been hanging out with. She’s definitely super awesome and she’s one of the sweetest people.” He also added, “Obviously I have known her for a really long time, but we went on our first date last night.” She is none other than Victoria Lee Robinson. The Behind Your Eyes actor is floored at her humble and hardworking nature while Victoria is charmed by his thoughtful actions. Together they make quite a dynamic pair. For the same reason, the 40-year-old called Victoria his “addiction.”

Tom Sandoval and Victoria Lee Robinson’s viral ‘kiss’ moment

Just after breaking the news about seeing each other, a shirtless Tom walked up to Victoria mid-concert and planted a long peck on her lips.

She responded immediately and the two made out just as Sandoval bent down from the stage. Their lip lock left the audience in shock since it all happened only after one date.

