‘I Just Want A...’: New Mom Elle King Has THIS To Say About Family Plans Amid Welcoming Second Child With Partner Daniel Tooker

Elle King recently opened up about embracing motherhood once again. The country singer announced on Monday, September 18, that she and her partner, Daniel Tooker, are expecting their second son together.

"I want so many kids," King, who shares a 3-year-old son named Lucky with Tooker, told PEOPLE exclusively in a recent interview. "I just want a big family."

After first announcing her pregnancy onstage during a Baby Daddy's Weekend tour stop in Tulsa on September 22, she took to Instagram and posted a sweet note with the news for her followers.

King also revealed that she and her partner Daniel Tooker who had unexpectedly split last year reconciled for their first child, son Lucky Levi Tooker.

In a previous interview with PEOPLE, She credited her little boy her son, whom she welcomed after suffering two miscarriages, got her through a difficult time earlier this year.

The family is based and Tennessee and recently relocated and now has more room for their new addition. King said that they're starting fresh. They just bought a really gorgeous new house in the mountains of Nashville

It's happy, it's beautiful. She's very happy and very content, which is nice, and she doesn't know if she's ever really felt that before, so it's a blessing."

Elle King described her son as a sweet boy. She voiced her deep love for him, stating that she wanted to give him the world. King admires his curiosity, confidence, and intelligence, noting that he shares her passion for Hot Wheels and cars, as well as a fascination with dinosaurs.

Known for her down-to-earth personality and candidness about life experiences, Elle King continues to resonate with fans through her music and authenticity.

