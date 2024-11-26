'I Was Still So Young': Selena Gomez Recalls Her 2012 R-Rated Flick With Vanessa Hudgens Amid Benny Blanco Engagement Rumors

Selena Gomez has always amazed us with her on-screen performances since the time she was very young. While being a Disney star, appearing in the Wizards of Waverly Place series, the actress recently appeared in a film focusing on the life of a drug lord, Emilia Perez.

However, there happens to be a time in between when she did an R-rated film back in 2012, which was when she was still on the younger side.

Recently talking to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress recalled her time auditioning and how “naive” she had been while working on this Harmony Korine film.

The feature in question here happens to be Spring Breakers, a discussion which the actress was asked if jumping from Dinsey to starring in Spring Breakers was a “conscious choice” to express her capability.

Replying to the question, the Monte Carlo actress agreed and stated that was exactly the reason she did it. Gomez further added that her mother liked Spring Breakers.

Recalling the time, Selena Gomez then added that she went for the movie after doing “over 100 episodes of Wizards” along with a couple of movies, following which she met Harmony. Calling him an “interesting filmmaker,” the Hotel Transylvania actress stated that the director had auditioned her in many ways.

Gomez then also mentioned that her mother was always present during the auditioning process, while the filmmaker too had his wife and kids alongside him, creating a safe environment for an 18-year-old.

Advertisement

The songstress then recalled that she had expressed her interest in Spring Breakers, to which the director had stated, “I think you’re going to be good for this part.”

Spring Breakers was also a film that had another Disney star, Vanessa Hudgens.

Back then, Gomez had stated to her co-star that as the movie was R-rated, her young Disney fans wouldn't be allowed to watch it. To which Hudgens has simply said, “Ohh-kay,” recalled Gomez, also calling her old self “naive.”

This nostalgic experience comes forth amid rumors of Gomez and her long-time boyfriend Benny Blanco being engaged.

The recent speculations come from August, when Gomez posted a mirror selfie to her Instagram Stories. Here the songstress was seen covering her hand with an emoji, while Blanco was standing in the background.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez Gushes Over 'Friend' Meryl Streep’s Support at Emilia Pérez Q&A: 'My Idol, Dream'