‘I Know It’s Not For Everyone’: Nara Smith Opens Up About Her Being A Young Mother And Homeschooling Her Children

Nara Smith is uncertain if she will enroll her children in a conventional school. On Tuesday, July 30, during a Q&A session on Instagram, the famous TikToker clarified this. She was queried about whether or not all of her three kids would be homeschooled.

Ongoing conversations with husband

Nara and her husband, Lucky Blue Smith, have three children together, namely: Slim Easy (2), Rumble Honey (3), and Whimsy Lou who was born in April. In addition to that Lucky has also fathered a daughter called Gravity Blue who is now five years old from his previous relationship.

Nara disclosed that they have discussed homeschooling many times with Lucky. “We've had a lot of conversations about homeschooling our kids! I do want them to go to school and experience that environment,” Nara went on “Since we still have some time until they would start it's an ongoing conversation Lucky and I keep having.”

Embracing motherhood

In April, Nara announced the birth of her third child on Instagram. She introduced Whimsy Lou Smith through the caption “Our little angel has arrived! Meet Whimsy Lou Smith” accompanied by an Instagram Reel which featured the newborn baby.

Last February saw Nara married to Lucky. Also, in March, she talked about being a young mother. She didn’t feel like she ever missed out on having fun or partying because she did all that when she was younger according to one of her videos posted on TikTok.

“I’ve always wanted to be a young mom because growing up my dad would always tell us that he regrets having kids later in life, so I took that advice and it’s one of the best decisions I could have made,” said Nara. “I know it’s not for everyone.”

Future plans

After announcing her third pregnancy, Nara held another Q&A on Instagram and discussed her choices, including home births. She admitted that she initially did not want to have more children but after a while changed her mind.

“That kind of shifted earlier this year since I felt like something was missing and kept having a feeling that our family wasn’t complete yet,” she wrote.

Nara shared with him that she wanted him to respect her decision even though Lucky had always wanted another child. Finally, they agreed it was the right time because they would want their children to grow up together as close in age as Rumble and Slim are.

Nara Smith continues to share her journey through motherhood and the decisions that come with it with her growing number of followers.

