‘I pledge to do better moving forward’: Matty Healy apologised at concert because his ‘actions have hurt some people’

On Monday night, during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl, Matty Healy, the frontman of The 1975 once again extended an apology for his questionable behavior over the years. However, his apology took an unconventional turn.

Matty Healy's apology with a twist

During the live performance, Healy expressed remorse for the harm caused by some of his actions and pledged to strive for improvement in the future. This moment, however, quickly shifted as Healy encouraged the audience to applaud his apology, eliciting laughter from the crowd. Healy said, “Because some of my actions have hurt some people, I apologize to those people, and I pledge to do better moving forward. Give it up for the old apology.”

Matty Healy's perspective on accountability

Healy delved into a peculiar explanation, suggesting that as an artist, he creates an environment where not everything he does should be taken literally, even when addressing serious matters like racist and misogynistic comments. Healy seemed to blur the lines between performance and personal life, leaving listeners perplexed. He said, “I’ve kind of performed exaggerated versions of myself on other stages, be it print or on podcasts, and in an often misguided attempt at fulfilling the kind of character role of the 21st-century rock star, so, it’s complicated. Sometimes playing pretend is the only way you can truly find out who you are, and you could probably also say that men would rather do offensive impressions for attention than go to therapy.”

This also comes right after Ice Spice's response to Healy's previous comments about her where he called her a “chubby Chinese lady.”

