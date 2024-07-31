‘I Regret Coming Back’: Halsey Reveals Near-Death Experience After Lupus And Rare T-Cell Disorder Diagnoses

Halsey recently spoke out about their health struggles, revealing that they almost lost their lives to lupus and a rare T-cell disorder. Halsey, who uses she/they pronouns, shared a Tumblr post on Tuesday about how these serious health issues have deeply affected them, as well as their plans to return to music as per Page Six.

Halsey's struggles behind closed doors

In a post, Halsey admitted to regretting their return to the music scene, especially after receiving harsh online criticism. They wrote, “I am not gonna do anything that doesn’t make me happy anymore. I can’t spiritually afford it.”

Halsey reflected on how their main goal when sick was to recover and return to their music career. They now feel disconnected from it and have expressed a desire to withdraw from the public eye, saying, "I don't even know what this is anymore, and I want to crawl in a hole and I regret coming back."

Halsey described being overwhelmed by the negativity of their own fans. They noticed that the criticism they received was harsher than usual. "It used to be just a minority that were awful to me and now it seems like a majority have only stuck around to chime in occasionally with their opinion of how much they hate me or how awful I am," they said.

Halsey's recent music releases and health reflections

Despite the challenges, Halsey has recently released new music, including the singles The End and Lucky. In these tracks, they address their health journey. “I shaved my head four times because I wanted to / And then I did it one more time ’cause I got sick,” according to the song Lucky. The song samples Britney Spears' 2000 hit of the same name.

The End also addresses Hasley's health issues, with lyrics like, "Every couple of years now, a doctor says I'm sick / Pulls out a brand-new bag of tricks and then they lay it on me / And at first, it was my brain, then a skeleton in pain."

In June, Halsey revealed that they had been diagnosed with lupus and T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder in 2022. At the time, she thanked fans for their support and stated that the conditions were "being managed or in remission." The singer previously stated that they felt "lucky to be alive" even after going through severe health challenges.

