'Red White And Blue': Martha Stewart Shows Off Her Coordinated Fit As She Heads To Paris Olympics 2024; See HERE

In a stylish manner, Martha Stewart went to Paris for the 2024 Olympics in red, white, and blue! On Tuesday, July 30th, the octogenarian businesswoman showed off her chic and patriotic outfit while flying to the summer games. “This is the way to go to Paris to the Olympics,” she wrote on Instagram Stories accompanying a photo of herself at the airport with a number of suitcases and a carry-on bag.

Martha Stewart flies to Paris Olympics 2024 in style

She beamed in front of all her suitcases along with Ralph Lauren’s vibrant red, white and blue jacket. The luggage was in both ‘’American and French’’ colors as she proudly noted that it was “red, white, and blue.”

Rimowa- a famous designer of high-quality luggage and travel accessories was credited by Stewart for making her cases.

Although Martha Stewart has established herself as a household name through lifestyle magazines and cookbooks, she has also become notable within sports circles. In fact, the culinary star has made two appearances on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover over the last two years.

Martha Stewart's history with Sports

Speaking with People magazine in 2023 about complicated things like beauty standards or intelligence debates, Stewart said that overcoming such difficulties seemed like fun. She was excited about this progression because it had been enjoyable; however, not many people could have managed it. Calling Stewart a legend MJ Day mentioned that Sports Illustrated Swimsuit editor-in-chief appreciated this icon.

According to Day in relation to its 2023 edition, the magazine intended to ignite interesting discussions among readers across various sections of society who might have disagreed about their perceptions on beauty. Regardless of how beauty norms fluctuate within their industries, the publication hoped instead to showcase unapologetic women from different walks forging their paths.

Martha eagerly spoke about the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 60th Anniversary Legends photo shoot with the likes of Christie Brinkley and Tyra Banks. Her words were simple: "If Martha Stewart can pose in a bathing suit at her age and look good and give the impression of utter success and happiness, then why can't they?" She was quick to point out that she looked as good as they did which made women keen on empowering themselves and each other.

