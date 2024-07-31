Halsey Cannot 'Spiritually Afford' Negativity; Singer Says She Regrets Returning To Music Because Of Mean Fans

Halsey believes her fans are her harshest critics — and not in a positive sense.

The singer, who recently returned to music following a prolonged hiatus due to health issues, took to Tumblr on Tuesday, July 30, to address the negative remarks she’s received from her fans recently and how they led her to regret coming back. “My own fans are hands down meaner to me than any other people on the planet. Not speaking for all of you, of course,” the Without Me hitmaker expressed.

The singer, who uses the pronouns she/them, noted that she feels the once-minority of dreadful critics has now become a majority, telling her how much they "hate" her and how "awful" they think she is. She added that she finds it difficult to engage in a space devoid of kindness, sympathy, patience, and basic human decency.

Halsey is saying no to negativity following humbling health scare

The You and I singer, who recently announced her systemic lupus erythematosus and rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder, revealed in her Tumblr post that she almost lost her life to her health issues. As a result, she does not feel it is worthwhile to engage in anything that doesn’t make her happy. “I can’t spiritually afford it,” she wrote.

Halsey went on to recall how all she could think about while being sick was returning to music, but she’s now unsure if she wants to continue. “I want to crawl in a hole, and I regret coming back,” she listed.

In a follow-up Tumblr post, Halsey shared that she drafted her previous post while traveling to a PET scan and uploading the stripped version of her latest single, Lucky.

A look at the singer’s latest music

Lucky arrived last week, along with a music video, marking the second single from the musician’s upcoming album. The track interpolates Britney Spears’s 2000 hit song of the same name.

Responding to a fan who asked if she involved Spears with her latest drop, Halsey confirmed, “I wouldn’t even dream of doing it without her blessings!” The music video, directed by Gia Coppola, references the darker side of fame as a pop star and nods to Spears’ original MV.

The End, the first single from Halsey's untitled fifth studio album, dropped in June. As of writing this article, we do not have an update on the release date of the singer's next EP.

