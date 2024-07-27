‘It Was Really Challenging': Halsey Drops New Britney Spears-Interpolated Single Lucky; Here's All We Know About The Track

Halsey is officially back after their 2-year-long hiatus as the star dropped their second single this week. While the singer/songwriter brews up their yet-untitled forthcoming album, the new single, Lucky, documents Halsey’s journey with stardom, health battle, and being a single mom.

The lyrics and music are inspired by Britney Spears’ hit number, Lucky, and also feature an interpolation in the new song’s chorus. The music video also flaunts the creative supervision of a notable director for a first-time collab with Halsey.

Halsey drops new music interpolated with Britney Spears’ Lucky

Halsey, 29, released their new single, Lucky, which formerly received the “blessing” of Britney Spears as it derives from her 2009 track of the same name, on Friday, July 26. The music also insinuates Monica’s 1997 song, Angel of Mine.

Alongside the single, Halsey also dropped the music video for Lucky directed by Palo Alto filmmaker, Gia Coppola that beautifully captures the singer’s message about the paradoxical nature of fame.

Though greatly inspired by Briteny Spears’ track, Halsey managed to make the song their own by incorporating lyrics about their struggles with health, made worse by the constant public scrutiny on their weight loss and professional hiatus. Michael Uzowuru produced Lucky, per People.

The Bad at Love singer announced the music video drop on their Instagram with a heartfelt note describing the experience of filming the emotion-invoking video while thanking all those involved. They also disclosed that while working on it was fun, the song was created at a time when the Songwriters Hall of Famer was “suffering.”

“it’s a lot of feelings happening over here. it was really challenging to incorporate so many conflicting emotions in just a few minutes,” Halsey wrote in the lengthy caption of her Instagram post.

The Lucky music video portrays a young fan going about her life, lonely, while her music idol’s seemingly fun life turns out to be the same. At a point, their lives run parallel as the fan argues with her father whereas Halsey is seen quarreling with their partner in a hotel room.

Halsey, in her pink-haired era, sings about the criticism around her sudden weight loss, with rumors about her drug abuse and fake empathy from the world. The singer dons a sparkly bodysuit also inspired by Britney Spears’s Toxic music video.

Earlier, the singer, originally Ashley Frangipane, teased in a July 1 Instagram post that the Princess of Pop had approved of the interpolation. Halsey revealed in an X (formerly Twitter) post later on that they had written a long and sappy “stan letter” to Spears. Lucky follows Halsey's latest single, The End released in June 2024.

What illness is Halsey suffering from?

The Grammy-nominated singer broke it to their fans in early June that they were diagnosed with systemic lupus erythematosus and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder, per the source. Unfortunately, the musician was diagnosed with the illness amidst their hiatus, which was initially taken for privacy but ended up becoming a time of recovery for them.

Halsey sings about hiding their illness for a year through the lines, “I shaved my head four times because I wanted to / And then I did it one more time 'cause I got sick… And I told everybody I was fine for a whole damn year / And that's the biggest lie of my career.” Responding to a fan query on July 19, expressed gratitude while admitting that they have been “desperate” to make new music.

Halsey’s new single, Lucky is available to stream on all digital platforms.

