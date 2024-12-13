‘I Think Its Really Special When...’: Hoda Kotb And Jenna Bush Hager Share An Emotional Moment Amidst Shooting For The Today Show Episode

Hoda Kotb is soon to take an exit from the Today Show and amidst her final days as the talk show host, the journalist shared an emotional moment with her co-host, Jenna Bush Hager, who moved to tears, reminiscing about her times with Kotb.

Bush Hager and the 60-year-old host invited Zosia Mamet, and as she gushed about her close friendship with The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco, Hager couldn’t hold back her tears.

Mamet will share the screen space with Cuoco on her latest project, The Flight Attendant. Opening up about her chemistry with the actress, Zosia revealed that it was “love at first sight” when she met her co-star for the first time.

During the show, the Madame Web star revealed, “I think it’s really special when you find someone who can make you laugh.”

She further added, “No matter what, no matter what we’re going through, no matter what the day brings, no matter if we’re working a 16-hour day or an 18-hour day, we just always make each other laugh. It’s really great.”

After listening to the actress praise her friendship with Cuoco on the Today show, Hager revealed that she too has shared a great time with Kotb and that the duo have laughed and cried through the times. She said, “I’m crying because she and I laugh together and she’s leaving.”

Mamet quipped to say, “It’s the best; its the best. When you get to work with your best friend, what could be better?” However, as she noticed Kotb, she too had tears in her eyes.

Hoda announced in September that she will be leaving the Today Show in January to spend time with her daughters and family. In an emotional letter she wrote to the network, the journal shared that she is prepared for the transition. Moreover, in order to live a peaceful life with her kids, Kotb even moved to the suburbs.

Hoda Kotb will shoot for her last Today Show episode on January 10, 2025.

