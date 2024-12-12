Jamie Lee Curtis Gets Hoda Kotb Emotional On Today Show; Says ‘I Just Can’t Believe...’

Freaky Friday star Jamie Lee Curtis made Hoda Kotb emotional during the latest episode of the Today Show. The actress presented Kotb with a heartfelt note, which she read, and the journalist went on to get teary-eyed.

The 60-year-old announced that she would be taking an exit from her talk show in September to be available for her kids and family. Kotb will be filming her last episodes in January 2025.

As Lee Curtis stepped in for the episode, the actress went on to claim that she would miss the host and couldn’t believe that it is the last time that she gets to share the screen with the veteran for the last time.

In the note that the True Lies star wrote, she revealed, "Say it ain't so, Hoda. I can't deal with it. I just can't deal with it.” The Oscar-winning star added, "I just can't believe this is the last time I'm going to be here with you."

The actress further expressed her emotions for Kotb through colors and talked about the deeper representation they denoted. Curtis said, "It's appropriate we're wearing purple.” "Purple is a wound, so I have a wound today with you. We are both wearing purple,” the actress stated.

Meanwhile, the Trading Places star mentioned that she had seen Kotb reaching the sets at 7:22 a.m. and face-timing her kids to make sure that they were alright.

She further mentioned, “You are an absolute treasure, and we are all going to miss you here. I can't imagine this place without you. So that's what I needed to say."

Hoda sat in silence, speechless, with her hand on her heart and wiping her tears time and again. After taking a moment, the talk show host said, "First of all, thank you from the bottom of my heart. And thank you for the note that you gave me."

The note that the actress read out loud was sent to Kotb’s residence back in September when she announced her exit. However, it never reached the journalist as she had moved to the suburbs.

