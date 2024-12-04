Jenna Bush Believes That THIS Celebrity Could Fill In The Seat Of Hoda Kotb As Today Replacement; Read Inside

Hoda Kotb announced her exit from the Today Show in one of the episodes in August. While the announcement came as a shock to many, it was also an emotional moment for the host and her friends on the channel, Jenna Bush Hager and Al Roker.

However, with only a month remaining for Kotb to say goodbye to the show forever, Hager revealed to have the perfect person in mind to fill in the seat.

While in an episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna, the latter mentioned that Gayle King could be a great replacement after Kotb leaves the show. She also went on to admit that she was just letting out her frustration by teasing Hoda about her exit.

Moreover, Bush Hager went on to call King her bestie, and addressing her, the journalist said, "There's a seat open." Looking over at Hager in a hastily manner, Kotb blurted out, "My seat isn't even cold yet!"

The fun banter continued as Bush Hager did not drop the matter and continued to say, "I know you have a job over at 60 Minutes and such, but Gayle & Jenna has a beautiful ring to it. I'm just kidding."

ALSO READ: 'She Is So Beloved': Hoda Kotb's Exit From Today Show Left Her Colleagues Surprised, Source Reveals

Kotb played along as she claimed that she loved King and asked Jenna to praise the CBS Mornings host a little more.

In the episode with Hoda and Jenna, the host had Mikey Day as a guest, and to continue with their banter, Bush Hager questioned Day if he liked Shaboozey. She continued to say, “Gayle King loves Shaboozey.”

Advertisement

Kotb quickly quipped to the comment of Hager and said, “Why do you? Do you hear what she’s trying to do? She’s shading me. She brings up Gayle King 10 times during our show.”

Bush Hager replied, “Today, that’s the anger I have.” She went on to add, “I have abandonment issues with her leaving, so today, Gayle King is the way I’m dealing with those.”

Hoda Kotb will officially be leaving the show in January, and till the makers do not find a replacement for the journalist, the show will be named Today Show with Jenna and Friends.

ALSO READ: 'I Turned 60 And...: Hoda Kotb Opens Up About Her Decision To Leave Today Show After Milestone Birthday