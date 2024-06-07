'I was so stunned': Tig Notaro Hilariously Reveals Twin Sons Didn't Know Their Moms Are Gay

Tig Notaro recently appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, sharing a heartwarming story about her 7-year-old twins, Max and Finn, teaching her something special during Pride Month. The 53-year-old Star Trek actress revealed that her kids had just discovered that she and her wife Stephanie Allynne are both lesbians.

Recalling the bizarre episode, Notaro agreed that Pride Month was rather unusual this year. “A friend of ours informed us that our children were clueless about us being gay and they are going to be 8 this month,” she said jokingly.

In describing the revelation Notaro recaptured the funny car ride discussion. “We are only three minutes away from their school and at three minutes to the house, we were in the front seat of the car discussing something about gay, she said. ‘You’re gay?’ Our son Finn leans forward and says."

The combination of surprise and amusement in Notaro’s storytelling is relatable as it shares an innocent and heartwarming tale of children who do not judge and question everything, openly and honestly, and embrace the concept of pride, especially during pride month.

Tig Notaro Reflects on coming out to her son

Notaro couldn't help but laugh at the absurdity of the situation, admitting, "I was so stunned because we’ve lived together almost eight years, and I’ve been gay the whole time, even prior!" Her humor shines through as she reflects on her son's surprise. "So, I was like 'Yes! We are.' I was so shocked," she quipped.

Yet, Notaro revealed that the conversation didn't unfold as smoothly as expected. "We’re like three minutes now from the school, and I start explaining what gay is. And then while I was explaining it, I started getting insecure, thinking, what if he doesn’t like this?" Her candidness adds a layer of authenticity to the moment, highlighting the complexities of parenting and the vulnerability of sharing one's identity, even with loved ones.

Tig Notaro reflects on parenting and identity

Her concerns dissipated when she posed a simple question to her sons: “How do you feel about what I have just said?” As much as the mother wanted an answer from her two kids particularly Finn, to her pleasant surprise, Finn answered her sweetly with a very innocent look on her face saying, “I love my family.”

Cathcart came back to the present moment, and Notaro and Allynne could not but wonder at the fact that their twins had been growing up with parents who were homosexuals and had never noticed it. “We take them to school and you’re like, ‘Goodbye!’ Anyway we drive off at half speed like, ‘How the f**k aren’t our kids aware that we’re gay?’ Because admittedly, we are now an iconic gay couple,” Notaro said jokingly.

She went on to say, “I thought about it, I said to myself ‘Well we have pictures from our wedding and they know they have two moms yet somehow they don’t know what gay is!’ It just proves the fact that even if one thinks they know everything just because they see pictures, in reality, they know nothing.

Tig Notaro shares hilarious parenting moment

During the show Live with Kelly and Mark, Tig Notaro shared a laughter story about her sons at one of her comedy shows. She had the opportunity to reveal how they became intrusive by interrupting her jokes to ever check their accurateness. “They booed me but not maliciously. They were just correcting me,” Notaro said in an attempt at joking. “They did not think that I was telling the truth. So, my son, Max, chimed in and said ‘Yeah right!’”

This elicited giggles from the show’s hosts, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, still, Notaro went on to recount: “And that’s exactly what the audience did! Then he said, ‘That’s not true,’” Still, chuckles Notaro. “ ‘Well, I began to laugh and said that I’m sorry, my kids are here and they’ve never seen me do stand-up.’ That was recent."

Notaro added, “Well, I said, ‘Max, this actually is true. This is a true story,’ and he said, ‘Not!’” Such exchanges between Notaro and her son enriched Notaro’s comedy act.

