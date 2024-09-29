id The Office Mock Andy Samberg’s Lonely Island Skit With Their Parody? Here’s What Brooklyn Nine-Nine Actor Had to Say

The Office's spoof of The Lonely Island's Saturday Night Live skit left Brooklyn Nine Nine actor Andy Samberg in confusion over if the makers were trying to make fun of them or just showcasing people’s reactions to the video.

During his appearance on The Lonely Island and Seth Myers podcast, Samberg opened up about being in a dilemma over what to make of the whole situation. However, Samberg, instead of overthinking it, went on Mike Schur, who served as one of the showrunners of The Office, and had also written a few SNL episodes, and it was all clarified.

Answering the questions in one of the segments of the podcast, the Palm Springs actor revealed, "I very distinctly remember it, and I remember having to go through the feelings of, like, 'Are they making fun of it? Or are they making fun of people doing their version of it?'"

Samberg further added, "And slowly coming to realize that Mike [Schur] was our friend and liked what we were making and stuff and being like, 'Oh, I see.'"

As for their SNL sketch, The Lonely Island dropped the video in 2005, where Samberg and Chris Parnell could be seen rapping about their day offs and getting cupcakes under the title of Lazy Sundays.

Meanwhile in the Lazt Scranton version, Steve Carell and Rainn Wilson, who played the roles of Michael Scott and Dwight Schrute, respectively, were seen rapping about the public parks and libraries to attract and welcome the joinees to Stamform.

Giving out his point of view to the actor, Seth Myers claimed that he doesn’t think of Lazy Scranton to be meant for mocking, as it is something one would expect from Michael Scott.

On the other hand, Samberg is starring in the latest war film Lee as a photojournalist, alongside the Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet.

Lee would chronicle the tale of a model who became a photographer during the Second World War.

The movie is currently running in theaters. As for The Office U.S., all nine seasons are available to stream on Peacock.

