Brooklyn Nine Nine Star Andy Samberg Reveals THIS As Reason He Left Saturday Night Live; Says ‘I Was Falling Apart’

Brooklyn Nine Nine star Andy Samberg revealed the reason behind his exit from Saturday Night Live. In his interview with Kevin Hart on the Hart to Hart podcast, the Hollywood star claimed that his appearance on the show took a toll on his mental and physical health and that he ultimately decided to quit SNL after seven years. Samberg made his last appearance on the comedy show in May 2012.

Samberg, along with his band members of the Lonely Island, contributed to making the show a huge hit. The trio helped the makers get the show on YouTube. Speaking of leaving the show, The Palm Springs actor claimed, "Physically and emotionally, I felt like I was falling apart in my life.”

Andy Samberg comments on leaving the SNL

While talking to Kevin Hart, Samberg claimed that it was difficult for him to leave the show but had to decide upon doing so, as it was affecting the actor’s health. The Lee actor shared, "It was a big choice. For me, it was like, I can't actually endure it anymore. But I didn't want to leave.” The actor told the podcast host that it had been his dream to appear on SNL since he was eight.

Speaking of his work on the comedy sketch show, the Hot Rod star said, "I was basically left in charge of making the shorts, which I never pretended like I could do without them.”

He further explained, "We made stuff I'm really proud of in those last two years, but there's something about the songs that I can only do with Akiva and Jorm. It's just how it is; we're just a band in that way."

Andy Samberg reveals the show getting heavy on his mental and physical health

The Hotel Transylvania actor revealed on the podcast that while creating content for SNL, he had to go on long hours with the makers and the showrunners to discuss the plot and sketch of the upcoming episodes. Samberg said, "Physically, it was taking a heavy toll on me and I got to a place where I was like I hadn't slept in seven years, basically.”

He further added, "We were writing stuff for the live show Tuesday night all night, the table read Wednesday, then being told now come up with a digital short so write all Thursday [and] Thursday night, don't sleep, get up, shoot Friday, edit all night Friday night and into Saturday, so it's basically like four days a week you're not sleeping, for seven years. So I just kind of fell apart physically."

The actor also stated that when he firmly decided on quitting the show, the SNL did not want to lose him, and the negotiations only made things worse for him.

On the work front, the actor has been roped in for the sci-fi film Robots Go Crazy.

