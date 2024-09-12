Brooklyn Nine-Nine Star Andy Samberg Admits ‘there was hesitation’ As He Spills Beans On ‘Unexpected Role’ In Lee Alongside Kate Winslet

Brooklyn Nine Nine star Andy Samberg has donned the role of a photojournalist in the upcoming World War II film, Lee. The actor will be seen alongside Kate Winslet, who will portray the role of a war photographer, Lee Miller.

For the fans of Samberg, it would be a treat to watch the actor play a role outside of his comfort genre, comedy. For eight years, the actor had been a part of the popular sitcom and has also made the audience laugh through his sketches performed at the SNL, and hence, agreeing with the character, Samberg claimed that he was hesitant initially.

Ahead of the movie release, the Palm Springs actor sat down for a conversation with Digital Spy, where he shared the insights of his role in the film and how Winslet intimidated the Hollywood star to take up the role.

Speaking of his role, Samberg said, "There was hesitation.” He further revealed, "I heard Kate Winslet was interested in me playing a part in a movie she was making, so I immediately said yes.”

Samberg will portray the role of David Sherman, and for the actor to get onboard, the Titanic actress personally conversed with the comedian and claimed that he looked quite similar to the person his character is based on.

The actor recalled, "She had reached out, and I think honestly was like, 'I think you look a lot like the actual guy, David Sherman', and she had enjoyed some of my work with her kids, and so we read together." However, Samberg was still "a bit trepidatious” during the initial day of the shoot, and joked, "I didn't want to ruin the movie; that was my quote.”

Winslet went on to motivate the actor to take up the role, as the SNL alum stated, "But we worked together, and [Winslet] was like, 'You're gonna be great. I want you to do it. They want you to do it'. So I went for it. I figured, when would I ever get a chance again to work with her and on something like this?

As for the film, Lee revolves around the story of a fashion model who turns a war photographer for Vogue Magazine.

Lee releases in theaters worldwide on September 13.

