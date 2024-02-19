People's Choice Awards 2024: Lainey Wilson Wins Female Country Artist Of The Year

The 49th annual People’s Choice Awards aired from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA. This year's rendition of the show saw Barbie star and 2024 PCAs nominee Simu Liu hosting the star-studded night celebrating an epic year in pop culture. Liu is a Canadian actor who has been rising in the ranks of Hollywood over the last several years. Liu starred in the 2021 Marvel Cinematic Universe film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and made a splash in the 2023 Barbie movie that is up for multiple awards on Sunday night. The People’s Choice Awards celebrate the best in movies, music and entertainment throughout the year with nominees and winners chosen by the fans.

Lainey Wilson wins Female Country Artist of The Year

Lainey Wilson won Female Country Artist of The Year at the 2024 People's Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. She arrived in style, wearing a cowgirl-chic outfit on the star-studded red carpet, before heading on stage to perform Country's Cool Again.

After her first Grammy win for Best Country Album for Bell Bottom Country, Wilson impressed with the lively performance of her new song with many fans sharing their excitement and appreciation for Wilson.

Wilson got two nominations for this year's People's Choice Awards, for both Female Artist of the Year and Female Country Artist of the Year.

Exploring Lainey Wilson's career

In 2018, Lainey Wilson signed a major-label recording contract with BBR Music Group. Her debut major label single, Dirty Looks, was released in 2019. Off the Record UK praised Wilson's EP, praising its raw and real nature, pushing the country music genre wider. Wilson was included in Country Music Television's Listen Up Class of 2019 and 2019 CMT Next Women of Country tour. She also toured with Morgan Wallen in 2019 and featured several of her songs in the Paramount Network show Yellowstone.

Advertisement

In August 2020, BBR label released Wilson's radio single Things a Man Oughta Know, which gained significant media attention. By 2021, it became her breakout single, reaching number one on the Billboard Country Airplay chart and number three on the Country Songs chart. The song was included in Wilson's third studio album Sayin' What I'm Thinkin', her first full-length album collection on the BBR label. The album, which contained 12 tracks, reached number 40 on the Billboard country albums list. It received positive reviews, with Taste of Country's Billy Dukes describing Wilson as introducing her whole self through music.

In 2021, Wilson supported Jason back on the Back in the Saddle Tour and collaborated with Cole Swindell on Never Say Never. This single, released as the second single from Swindell's fourth studio album Stereotype, became Wilson's second to top the Billboard country chart. Wilson also released a solo single in 2022 and released the album Bell Bottom Country. She received six nominations at the 56th Annual Country Music Association Awards and joined the cast of Yellowstone in 2022. Wilson co-wrote the 2023 single Chasing Tornadoes by MacKenzie Porter.

Wilson received a leading nine nominations at the 57th Annual Country Music Association Awards, winning five including the top honor Entertainer of the Year. Wilson became the first woman to win the award since Taylor Swift in 2009.

ALSO READ: 2024 People's Choice Awards: Date, Time, Location, How To Watch Online, Performers, Nominees, Special Awards, and More!