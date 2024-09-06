‘I’m Dead’: YouTuber Paul Harrell Pre-Recorded Video Of His Own Death From Pancreatic Cancer At 58

Disclaimer: This article contains mention of death.

Youtuber Paul Harrell drops a video on his channel, announcing that he will be dead by 58 after losing the battle to pancreatic cancer. In the pre-recorded video, the content creator claimed that if his followers were viewing the video, he might have probably been dead. Harrell stated that the pancreatic cancer had reached his bones, giving him only a few months to live.

The YouTuber shared the disease "spread faster than I thought it would.” According to the reports, the creator handed over the video to his manager, which should have been made live after his passing away.

In the video, Harrell confirmed, “I’m recording this and giving Brad [Nelson—his manager] instructions to publish it upon my death, so if you’re watching me, I’m dead.”

He further added, “Now a few months ago I sat here on this log, and told you I’d been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and I told you they caught it early and we were going to be here for some time. Well, we did catch it early but not as early as I had thought.”

The YouTuber went on to reveal, “My time is drawing short.”

Harrell fractured his hips and the bones were crumbling due to the diagnosis. He stated the video was recorded with the content creator using a crutch.

Harell ran a YouTube channel showcasing the workings of a gun and firearms safety. His channel has around 1.2 million subscribers. In his death video, the creator apologized to his followers for not continuing with the channel and entertainment.

Harrell confessed, "My goal in doing all of this was, yes, to have fun and do some things that were fun, but primarily to put out useful information. Or if not useful, at least interesting information.” He continued to say, "And what I really hope is that, as you're watching me, you've seen some things that have made you say, 'Oh, I get it, okay.'"

The video creator shared that he wanted to continue with the same format for another 10-15 years, and even after the cancer was diagnosed, he was sure to have 2-3 years to live. Getting emotional by the end of the video.

Harrell concluded, “I guess the final line, I have not really rehearsed this, is that I’m really glad to have had the opportunity to do all of the stuff that we’ve done.” He added, "I really hope it’s been helpful and I really appreciate you watching, commenting and participating, and I have probably very few regrets in what we’ve done here.”

The death of Paul Harrell was confirmed by his brother, who appeared at the end of the video and claimed that he was “heartbroken” over his brother passing away. The YouTuber was 58 at the time of his death.

