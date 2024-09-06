Who Are Rashida Jones’ Mom And Dad? Everything We Know About Parks And Recreation Star’s Famous Parents

Rashida Jones is one of the most celebrated actresses and filmmakers who has led a successful career. Jones has worked on many influential projects throughout her career in showbiz, following in the footsteps of her famous parents. The actress was raised by famous parents: her mother, Peggy Lipton, an actress and model who sadly passed away at age 72 in May 2019, and her father, Quincy Jones, is a legendary music producer and composer.

Their prolific careers and achievements in the entertainment industry helped shape Rashida’s creative journey and inspired her work in acting and beyond. Below, we explore more details about Rashida Jones' parents, Peggy Lipton and Quincy Jones, and their remarkable careers.

Rashida Jones' parents, Peggy Lipton and Quincy Jones, first met in the Bahamas

Peggy Lipton and Quincy Jones initially crossed paths on a friend's boat in the Bahamas in 1969, per The Guardian’s May 2019 obituary for Lipton. They started dating two years later, and Quincy moved in with Peggy just two weeks after their relationship began, according to a 2001 episode of American Masters.

In a previous interview with the show, as per People magazine, the late actress shared that she was nearing the end of her work on The Mod Squad series and was ready to embrace a new chapter in her life when she reconnected with her then-partner.

As per the outlet, she said, "I’d led a very lonely life up until ... Quincy." Lipton described how his presence brought a sense of protectiveness and affection into her life, noting, "No matter what I did or how my behavior manifested itself, there will always be that loving person there to say it’s okay to call me and say it’s good. I love you the way you are."

Peggy Lipton and Quincy Jones have two children together

Jones' parents tied the knot on September 14, 1974, and welcomed two children during their marriage. their first daughter Kidada Jones was born on March 1974, and Rashida Jones on February 25, 1976. They raised their daughters in Bel Air, California. Kidada went to the Los Angeles Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising and later contributed to her sister Quincy’s magazine, Vibe, as per People magazine.

Parks and Recreation stars' parents got divorced when she was a kid

After being married for over a decade, Lipton and Quincy Jones divorced in 1990. At the time of their separation, Rashida Jones was 10, and her sister was 12. After the split, she reportedly lived with her mother, while Kidada stayed with their father, Quincy, as per her previous Oprah interview. Despite the divorce, the former couple maintained a friendly relationship.

Rashida Jones collaborated with her late mother, Peggy Lipton

Peggy Lipton worked on many television series and movies in her celebrated career, such as When in Rome, Bewitched, The Alfred Hitchcock Hour, and The Mod Squad. The late actress was also deeply involved in helping her daughters in their career endeavors.

In a 2009 interview with Oprah.com, Rashida Jones revealed how her mother had worked with her before every audition, noting, "She’s given me perspective, and she has let me cry when things haven't gone my way — which, when you’re an actress, can happen a lot."

In 2002, the mother-daughter duo collaborated on a play called Pitching to the Star. According to the previously mentioned magazine, Lipton also acted alongside her daughter in the TBS sitcom Angie Tribeca, where she played the role of her on-screen mother.

Rashida Jones' mother passed away in 2019

Peggy Lipton passed away on May 11, 2019, at the age of 72, and a few months later, her daughter Rashida Jones announced the birth of her son, Isaiah, with her partner Ezra Koenig. In a previous interview with NPR, the Monogamy actress opened up about the emotional challenges of becoming a new mother while also grieving the loss of her own.

She described the experience as incredibly intense, explaining that she had felt as if she was in "grief shock," noting, "I was just not in my body at all and just had a baby. I was doubly not in my body."

According to the magazine, when Peggy Lipton passed away, her former husband Quincy Jones paid tribute to her on X. He shared a throwback photo of himself and wrote that no words could fully express "the sadness I feel after losing my beloved Peggy Lipton. My wife of 14 years."

Rashida Jones created a documentary about Quincy Jones

In 2018, Rashida Jones made a memorable documentary with filmmaker Alan Hicks about her legendary father, Quincy Jones' that explores his decades-long career achievements and contributions.

She previously told Entertainment Weekly that her goal was to create the "definitive" film about his life, saying, "I think there are so many things that are missing from the documentation of his life because he’s so accomplished." Jones explained that for her and Al Hicks, it was "important that we got to his heart and how that’s connected with his work."

Rashida Jones shared a special bond with her parents

In a 2016 interview with The Off Camera Show, Rashida Jones talked about how her famous parents had a hidden passion for academics.

She mentioned that they were both avid readers, very curious, and had always wished they had gone to college. She also reflected on how her personality shares many traits with both of her parents, especially in how she interacts with the world and their shared "political views."