Beyoncé and Tina Knowles Share Their Candid Reactions To Simone Biles’s Win At Paris Olympics 2024; SEE HERE

Tina Knowles, who is known to share her honest reactions and opinions on her social media, shared another post doing the same. But this time, it was with her daughter and the global superstar Beyoncé.

On Saturday, August 3, Knowles shared a video on her Instagram consisting of the All Night singer’s and her live reaction to the 27-year-old gymnast winning an all-around artistic gymnasts competition at the Paris Olympics.

The video did not capture their faces. Instead, their cheerful and happy voices can be heard as the camera captures Biles’s win in the prestigious games.

Beyoncé can be heard saying, “Come on, Simone, Come On.” Many people have been circulating this video online on different social media websites as well.

After Biles's historic win, the 42-year-old singer took part in an official NBC video that celebrated the 27-year-old’s win.

In the video, Beyoncé said, “Let’s talk about power, because, really, that’s what this story’s about — physical power. Its beauty. Its wonder. The way it never stops amazing you.”

The Everything Is Love songstress also said, “Only a select few know what it’s like to get to the top and stay there — and somehow keep getting better … Gold can be a hell of a journey, and the greatest of all time is willing to put that title on the line every time she walks out there.”

Simone Biles won a gold medal. She along with her teammate Suni Lee, who earned a bronze medal, held the American flag proudly as they stormed the floor in Paris on August 1, according to US Weekly.

The 27-year-old’s win is one of the notable ones. During the 2016 Olympics held in Rio De Janeiro, she achieved a gold. While competing during the event held in Tokyo in 2020, she dropped out of the competition stating that she was going through “the twisties,” which makes gymnasts lose awareness of their own body’s sensations in the air, per the outlet.

With one more gold added to her wins, she created history making her the most celebrated gymnast.

Another reason why Biles is one of the most famous and looked up to gymnasts is because of the way she uses her platform. She has been actively vocal about mental health issues.

After her 2020 withdrawal from the competition, she garnered a lot of backlash for the decision she made. During the Paris Olympics, Biles shared a picture of herself sitting with legs crossed and eyes closed. She simply captioned it, “mental health matters.”

