Mufasa: The Lion King; Everything To Know About The Prequel

Mufasa: The Lion King will be released soon and will add more depth to the story while maintaining its legacy. Barry Jenkins, director of Moonlight, Aftersun and If Beale Street Could Talk and Jeff Nathanson, writer from the 2019 adaptation will come together to make the animated drama- a prequel to the 2019 adaptation. On June 24, 1994, Walt Disney Studios’ classic, The Lion King was released.

Mufasa: The Lion King will take viewers through Mufasa's origin story, his friendships, relationships, and pivotal events that led to his eventual reign as king of the Pride Lands. From the esteemed director of Moonlight, Aftersun, and If Beale Street Could Talk, Barry Jenkins, and returning writer from the 2019 adaptation, Jeff Nathanson, Mufasa will bring forth new layers to the story while honoring the enduring legacy. The inclusion of Beyonce and her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter in the ensemble cast makes it more dynamic. Jenkin felt it added depth to the family values. In April 2024, Jenkins spoke to the PEOPLE, “[Watching Beyoncé], both on the screen and behind the screen, get to be a mother — and how that affected and impacted for the better the work that we were all doing — was just really awesome.”

As fans eagerly wait for the release date, we unfold all the details of the musical drama Mufasa: The Lion King.

Advertisement

Let’s explore the epic journey of Simba

The story provides a deeper understanding of Mufasa’s character and his equation within the Pride Lands. It also reflects on his equation with his brother Taka, who later turns into the famed Lion King antagonist called Scar. The Pride Lands Shamam Rafiki narrates the story to Kiara (Daughter of Simba and Nala) through flashbacks. There is an added commentary from Timon and Pumbaa.

Mufasa explores the early life of Mufasa as he goes from an orphaned cub to his rise as one of the greatest kings of the Pride Lands (and the history of animated cinema). The origin story will offer a deeper understanding of his character and the dynamics within the Pride Lands, including Mufasa’s relationship with his brother Taka, who later becomes the famed Lion King antagonist, Scar. The story is told through flashbacks narrated by Pride Lands shaman Rafiki to Kiara (daughter of Simba and Nala), with added witty commentary from Timon and Pumbaa.

Advertisement

"What you'll learn from the story is that Mufasa is who he is ... because of the family and the friends that he has,” Jenkins said at Disney's D23 Expo in 2022. “And so I saw myself in that. I thought: 'This is a really beautiful story to tell.' "

Unveiling the cast of Mufasa: The Lion King

The prequel will have many actors from 2019’s adaptation. Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, John Kani, and Beyonce return to their roles of Simba, Pumbaa, Timon, Rafiki, and Nala.

New cast members like Aaron Pierre will join as young Mufasa, Kelvin Harrison Jr as young Scar, Tiffany Boone as Sarabi, Mads Mikkelsen as Kiros, Thandiwe Newton as Eshe, and Lennie James as Obasi. Blue Ivy will debut as Kiara.

Beyonce and Blue Ivy will bring a unique element to the film. The 12-year-old is known to join her mother as a backdrop dancer during Beyonce’s Renaissance tour. She was also featured in her Grammy-winning Brown Skin Girl music video.

Advertisement

Jenkins told PEOPLE in April 2024. “The movie is kind of like this snapshot, this time capsule of a moment in their lives that I think is really beautiful. And it absolutely worked in the film."

Expect original music and reimagined classics as soundtrack for Mufasa: The Lion King

The Lion King franchise has always paid importance to Music, it is expected they will rope in award-winning songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda known for his contributions to Broadway hits like Hamilton and other Disney animated features like Moana and Ecanto.

Miranda expressed, “The Lion King has an incredible musical legacy with music from some of the greatest songwriters around, and I'm humbled and proud to be a part of it. “It's been a joy working alongside Barry Jenkins to bring Mufasa's story to life, and we can't wait for audiences to experience this film in theatres."

When is Mufasa: The Lion King releasing?

Mufasa: The Lion King will hit the theatres on Dec 20, 2024

Get a sneak peek into the prequel's storyline with the trailer

On April 29, the first trailer for Mufasa was released by Walt Disney Studios. It starts with a narration from Rafiki when the lion looks at his reflection in a raindrop. The shaman introduces Mufasa as “Born without a drop of nobility in his blood — a lion who would change our lives forever.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Mufasa The Lion King Trailer: Beyonce and Blue Ivy Give Voice To Important Characters In Goosebump-Inducing Glimpses; See Here