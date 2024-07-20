‘I'm Upset': Mama June's Husband Justin Stroud Calls Out Her Surprise Vow Renewal Ceremony

It’s a well-known fact that Mama June’s marriage with Justin Stroud is not going well. Amid their marriage turmoil, Stroud was taken back when Mama June surprised him with a surprise marriage renewal ceremony. Rather than renewing his marriage vows with all his jist, Stroud openly shared that he is embarrassed and upset with Mama June’s move.

Justin Stroud on the renewal of his marriage vows with Mama June

In the finale of Season 6 of Mama June: Family Crisis, Mama June took a major step when she decided to surprise her husband, Justin Stroud, with a ceremony to renew their marriage vows. The matriarch of the Shannon family renewed her marriage vows at their vacation rental in the presence of the ashes of her late daughter, Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell.

"We're just gonna do a little ceremony right here, huns buns!" June declared, as Stroud stood silent and surprised. Being candid about his inner thoughts concerning the surprise ceremony, Justin shared that he felt disheartened as the ceremony made him feel like he was not being rightfully heard and understood by his partner.

"What the hell is this? It's embarrassing. I'm upset. I feel like I'm not being listened to. When I asked June, did she mean what she said in her vows, like I really meant that. You can't just stand up here and repeat it all over again and think that means something like, I want you to live it, not just say it,” Stroud stated.

Why did Mama June decide to renew her marriage vows?

As Stroud expressed his concerns with the ceremony, June looked straight up to the camera and stated that she felt Justin would rather be somewhere else. Mama June backed her decision for the vow renewal, with the claim that this is the only way she could prove that she took her vows seriously during their actual marriage.

Later on, during the ceremony, the officiant asked Justin if he would like to renew his vows. Justin commented, “Yes, I do. Is that what I'm supposed to say right now?" “Well, you're just supposed to speak from the heart. That's how it's supposed to be,” Mama June reverted.

While taking her vows, Mama June became emotional as she expressed her gratitude to Justin for his constant support during her late daughter’s cancer battle. But all this seemed like a futile attempt to Justin, who believes that Mama June didn’t understand his point when he requested to have an open, two-way conversation with each other.

Justin stated, “I cannot believe that she thinks this is fixing everything. All the times that she's had to listen to what I've been saying, like we need to communicate and we need to work together,. When you have a vowel renewal, this is something that the husband and the wife know, not just something the wife goes and plans."

Well, we wonder what awaits Mama June and Justin Stroud after their marriage vow renewal. Mama June: Family Crisis airs its new episode every Friday at 9 p.m. ET on WE TV and can be streamed the next day on ALLBLK.

