‘Going To Fight To My Last Breath': Mama June Vows To Raise Anna Cardwell's Daughter As 'A-B Student'

Mama June has pledged to do right by her late daughter Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell’s kids and break their family curse of teenage moms. She plans to raise Kaitlyn to be a decent student and has already signed her into a school amidst a legal battle with the father of Anna’s other daughter, Kylee.

Besides fighting for custody, the reality star also butted heads with her husband Justin Stroud on disagreements about parenting after he tried to negotiate with Kaitlyn during her bedtime.

Mama June has big plans for Anna Cardwell’s daughter

Mama June, 44, is leaving no stone unturned to abide by her late daughter’s wish. Anna Cardwell, who passed away aged 29 in December 2023, wanted her mother to have her elder daughter, Kaitlyn’s custody.

Turns out, Chickadee never signed the paperwork which leaves the custody documents from officiating, as revealed in the June 5 episode of Mama June: Family Crisis.

Meanwhile, the father of Cardwell’s younger daughter Kylee, is reportedly suing for custody of both kids, per People.

Mama June intends to avoid that at all costs. She filed and won emergency custody of Kaitlyn while she prepared to fight for legal guardianship.

"Anna wanted Kaitlyn to stay with her biological family. And I'm going to fight to my last breath till I don't have any more fight in me to make sure that is how it works,” June said in the latest episode of the WE TV series.

Back at home, Mama June could be seen acting strict with her 11-year-old granddaughter. She and her husband Justin Stroud got into an argument over Kaitlyn’s dress for her first day of school after he allowed the kid to try on a dress June disapproved of.

Agitated by the hindrance in her parenting, June said in the confessional, "I'm trying to raise maybe an A-B student, sometimes Cs, and not a teen mom.” The matriarch also noted how she, Anna, and Pumpkin all became teenage moms, adding, “So I want to break that curse.”

Regardless, the couple kept feuding over their different takes on parenting with Stroud showing a rather softer approach towards Kaitlyn, which again, did not sit well with Mama June.

How did Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell die?

The tragic death was documented in a raw and emotional episode, titled One Last Family Christmas, where Anna was seen spending the last few moments of her life surrounded by her loved ones and family. Her sister, Lauryn Efird, and Mama June had called on all their family members to visit Anna and say their final goodbyes. Their youngest sibling, Alana Thompson was away for college but promised to return home and catch a glimpse of her dying sister, per Today.

Six months after her eldest daughter Anna Cardwell passed away due to cancer, Mama June opened up about feeling immense grief in the July 5 episode of Mama June: Family Crisis. She said that the pain did not compare with anything else in the world in the confessional interview.

The source states that Cardwell was diagnosed with adrenal cancer, a rare and aggressive form of the disease. After going through several chemotherapy and cancer treatments, she opted out of radiation and went into hospice care.

