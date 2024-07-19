Mama June Stuns Husband Justin With Unexpected Vow Renewal On Mama June: Family Crisis; DEETS

On this week's Mama June: Family Crisis, Mama June Shannon surprised her husband, Justin Stroud, with a vow renewal ceremony as per ET. Both Justin and the viewers were confused by the move and unsure of what it meant.

Mama June's surprising reveal in the show

In a new episode of the show, Mama June, her daughters Lauryn and Jessica, and granddaughter Kaitlyn are seen walking around their home, checking on the pool. June is also holding her daughter Anna's ashes, leading the family to believe that the surprise will include Anna's ashes.

Although June's other daughter, Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson, is not present, June assures her family that the event will go ahead as planned.

The unexpected ceremony for Mama June and Justin Stroud

As the family approaches the backyard, they notice two women standing nearby, which further confuses them. June then reveals the true nature of the event, which is a vow renewal ceremony for her and Justin. “Surprise, everyone! I planned a vow renewal for me and Justin,” June says in a confessional. "Today it needs to be amazing, good cake, these flowers and it's about to happen right now."

June clarifies that the ceremony is unrelated to Anna's ashes. Instead, it's her way of expressing her love for Justin. "This really ain't to bless Anna," June tells her family. “It’s for me to show you that no matter what day of the week it is, I would marry you over and over again. We’re just going to do a little ceremony right here, honey buns,” she says to Justin.

Justin’s reaction to the vow renewal and previous tensions

Justin's reaction to the surprise was one of confusion and frustration. "What the hell?" he exclaims when asked if he is prepared for the vow renewal. In a confessional, Justin expresses his dissatisfaction, saying, “Like what the hell is this? It’s embarrassing. I’m upset. I feel like I’m not being listened to. When I asked June did she mean what she said in her vows, I really meant that. You can’t just stand up here and repeat it all over again and think that that means something. I want you to live it not just say it.”

The vow renewal coincides with ongoing tensions in Justin and June's relationship. Earlier this season, their relationship was characterized by heated arguments and accusations, particularly June's refusal to make sacrifices for their relationship. The vow renewal appears to be June's attempt to address these issues, but Justin is skeptical of its effectiveness.

