‘Imagine A World Where...’: Beyoncé Endorses Kamala Harris For President With Impactful Speech At Her Huston Rally

Beyoncé is throwing her weight behind Kamala Harris for the 2024 presidential election, which is just 11 days away. At the Democratic candidate’s campaign event in Houston on Friday, October 25, the 32-time Grammy winner demonstrated her support with an energetic speech.

Following a performance from Nelson and speeches from Knowles and Rowland, Beyoncé took the stage to introduce Harris, expressing her concerns as a mother of three about the future of the country. The Cowboy Carter artist made it clear that she trusts only Harris to get America back on track.

Beyoncé, who shares daughter Blue Ivy, 11, and twins Rumi and Sir, 7, with husband JAY-Z, hailed Harris as “the woman who’s been pushing for what this country really needs right now—unity.” She noted that in Harris’s presence, it’s impossible not to feel the energy, positivity, community, and humanity in the room.

Beyoncé expressed that she can feel the precipice of an incredible shift as the U.S. is on the brink of making history. She told the audience she was addressing them as a mother, not as a celebrity or a politician. “A mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in.”

The America Has a Problem singer urged rallygoers to imagine a world where women have freedom over their bodies—a world where daughters can see what’s possible without limits. She asked them to think of their grandmothers, even those no longer with us, reminding everyone of the sacrifices made by these women so “we can witness the strength of a woman standing in her power, reimagining what leadership is.”

“For all the men and women in this room and watching around the country, we need you,” Beyoncé said as she concluded her speech.

Beyoncé’s official support for Harris comes just months after she allowed the current vice president to use her song Freedom in her first campaign video in July. Harris has even used the track as her entry song at several events since then.

The musician, who is in a bit of a pickle following Diddy’s arrest on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking, has supported Democratic candidates in the past, including singing the national anthem at Obama’s inauguration in 2013 and posting a social media clip encouraging voters to support Biden in 2020.

Also among celebrities pledging their vote to Harris for the presidential election set for November 5 are Taylor Swift, John Legend, Jimmy Carter, Cher, Bruce Springsteen, Steph Curry, and more.

