Is Zoe Saldana ‘Worried’ About The US Presidential Election? Here’s What The Actress Says

Both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are full-fledgedly gearing up for the upcoming election. Many influential figures, especially from Hollywood have endorsed their respective candidates and are speaking about this significant event. Zoe Saldana is also one of them as she recently spoke about it.

During the premiere of Saldana’s new film, Emilia Perez, in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 22, she expressed to Variety, “I am worried.” The actress added, “But then again, I was also worried in 2016…Of course, I’m scared and worried, but, I have faith that we’re going to choose a leader that best represents who we really are as human beings.”

The Avatar star did not openly mention who she supported, but during the 2020 election, she did endorse Joe Biden and Harris respectively, per the publication.

However, this election, many famous celebrities have been vocal about their support for the Vice President including celebrities like George Clooney, Taylor Swift, Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Lawrence, and many more.

Celebrities including Usher and Lizzo, have also showcased their support by joining her in her rallies in different states. The My Boo singer showed his endorsement for her in a rally, which occurred on Sunday, October 20 in Atlanta. He joined the VP the day before on the campaign trail, per Times of India.

While speaking to the Georgia public, he talked about Harris’s commitment to inclusivity and her plans to benefit its citizens. He said, “I'm supporting Kamala Harris because she fights for everyone's rights and freedom.”

Usher also mentioned her plans for supporting small businesses, bettering health and communities, and providing opportunities for development. He mentioned the crucial opportunity of choosing a new generation of leadership.

He pointed out the importance of voter turnout in Georgia, asking the people to make use of the last few days of the campaign. The singer said, “We've got work to do, Atlanta, to get this campaign across the finish line. I'm counting on you. We can make a difference in this election."

According to the publication, songstress Lizzo also joined the Vice President during an early voting event on Saturday, October 19, in Detroit. The singer urged people to cast their respective votes early.

The Detroit native also pointed out the significance of early voting and told the public that if their vote did not matter, voter suppression would not have existed. Lizzo said Michigan was “the swing state of all swing states." She referred to early voting as a “power move.”

