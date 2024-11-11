Inside Khloé Kardashian’s Soccer-Themed Party She Hosted For Niece Dream Kardashian’s 8th Birthday; PICS

Dream Kardashian, the daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, turned 8 on Sunday, November 10, receiving ample love from her family on her special day. The birthday girl, however, received the most love from her aunt Khloé Kardashian, who surprised her with a soccer-themed backyard birthday party.

Khloé took to her Instagram Stories to share photos and videos from the extravagant celebration, including a clip of Dream eating a green snow cone.

Dream and her guests wore custom soccer jerseys that read "DK8" on the front and "Dreamville" on the back. Other attendees at Dream's party included Khloé’s 6-year-old daughter True and her 2-year-old son Tatum.

Arts and crafts tables were set up for the kids to decorate caps with markers and stick-on patches. There was also a slime-making station where the kids could dip their hands in and relax when they got bored of the previous activity.

Khloé's backyard was decorated with massive inflatable soccer balls and cardboard cutouts that read "The Dream Team" and "Dreamville." A mini soccer field was set up, which Khloé's son was seen playing on in clips shared by his mom.

The Kardashians star also showed Dream’s three-tier cake sitting in front of a giant balloon arch. There also appeared to be a candy stand, as Dream was seen devouring sugar sticks in another clip.

In addition to the extravagant party, Dream received special treatment from her family on social media, including tribute posts from her mom and grandmother, Kris Jenner.

“I am so grateful for every moment spent with you, @dream. You mean the world to me,” Chyna, who now goes by her birth name, Angele White, wrote on Instagram. Billing her daughter as the “most beautiful, smartest, funniest girl in the world,” White called being Dream’s mother a blessing. “You’re my best friend,” she concluded.

Jenner, 69, in her message to Dream, wrote in part, “You are such a special part of my heart and the light of our lives! You have the most amazing and infectious personality, full of energy, always making us laugh, and you light up every single room you walk into!!”

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna dated briefly between 2016 and 2017.

Besides Dream, Chyna is also a mother to King Cairo, 12, whom she shares with Tyga.

