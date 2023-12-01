Does Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream live with Khloe Kardashian? Exploring their bond following TV star's earlier comment

It has been reported of late that Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's daughter Dream is living with her paternal aunt, Khloe Kardashian. This comes after several pictures were posted showing her playing with Khloe's daughter, True.

Blac Chyna recently lost a $100 million lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenners that blamed them for the show's cancellation. A conversation between Khloe and Kim Kardashian has revealed that while Chyna sued them, her daughter Dream was living at Khloe Kardashian's house.

Did Blac Chyna's daughter Dream live with Khloe when she sued the Kardashian-Jenners?

Dream maintains a close bond with her father's family, often seen in family vacation pictures. On the other hand, her parents, Rob and Blac, dated on and off and decided to call it quits in 2017. This led to multiple lawsuits and a lengthy court battle.

Fans, however, are curious to know if Dream is living with Khloe, her aunt. A conversation between Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian suggested that it was ironic how Chyna sued them while they were taking care of her daughter.

In the clip, Kourtney tells Kim , "She's suing us for over $100 million, and we're leaving our fate in the hands of 12 random people; what if they hate us?" Kim then replies, "Hopefully, they find people that just don't know who we are." Khloe continues to share, "Facts are facts; right is right, wrong is wrong. I'm not worried about something I've done; I'm just saying it's going to be stressful and annoying." She then adds, "While she's suing us, Dream's at my house!" To this, Kim responds, "Yeah, that's what's so crazy."

Revisiting the time when Blac Chyna was investigated by Child Protective Sevices

As per the court agreement, Blac and Rob share the physical custody of Dream, and Kourtney is not the legal guardian. However, Blac Chyna's parenting techniques were questioned on multiple occasions. Child Protective Services also launched an inquiry, after which Chyna's lawyer concluded, "They were never in any danger, and any reports to the contrary are entirely false." The attorney stated, "Anyone who submits a knowingly false report to Child Protective Services may be subject to criminal and civil liability."

Earlier in March, Blac Chyna shared that she had to sell three cars to support her children as she received no child support. To this, Rob posted, "I pay $37K a year for my daughter's school. I handle every single medical expense." Rob wrote, "I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday. Why would I pay child support lol."

Tyga, who also shares a son with Chyna, responded to Rob's comment and wrote, "I pay 40k a year for my son school & he lives w me mon- sat. Why would I pay child support lol," Tyga wrote, adding to Rob, "How u pay 3k less. Let me know the plug."

