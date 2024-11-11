'He Couldn’t Seem to Believe It Either': John Oliver Hilariously Reacts to Donald Trump's Election Win; Deets Inside

John Oliver recapped the madness surrounding the US Presidential Election results in this week's episode of Last Week Tonight. Oliver has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump for awhile now, even putting out an episode trying to show undecided voters, why Kamala Harris would be a better choice. But once Trump was officially announced as the 47th President of the United States, fans have been looking forward to how the comedian would respond to the news. Well, on Sunday, LWT's new episode delved into the reasons behind Harris' loss, and John in his signature way, handled the topic with his amusing pessimism.

The 47-year-old explained, "On Tuesday, Trump won re-election. Which is, to put it mildly, not what I was personally hoping would happen." However, he pointed out that Trump didn't seem all that prepared either, saying "He couldn’t seem to believe it either." Commenting on the President Elect's Winning Speech, the host amusingly noted that it had the "same energy" as a "best man who didn’t realize he had to give a toast."

John also revealed that it was "enraging" to see the world go on as it does in the light of this massive news. Citing a post by Hello Kitty which read "Checking in.… What are you looking forward to this month?" To which the Emmy winner responded, "Hey, Hello Kitty, not f******g now." He sarcastically revealed, "I would love to tell you what I’m looking forward to, but I cannot seem to find ‘drinking my lights out and some grief mac and cheese’ on your stupid puzzle."

Advertisement

However, John Oliver delivered a message to his viewers to take care of themselves. Telling them "if you are too angry, depressed or worried to watch the rest of this show, no problem." He went on to add that he's "mad" at President Joe Biden "for not dropping out earlier." Adding that "inaction" of the former host of The Apprentice and Biden who are "older than credit cards themselves" has led them "to this point." While the half-hour episode was filled with serious political commentary and a deep dive into the elections, the show closed off in its signature hilarious style, with Oliver fighting off a turkey filter from his head.

ALSO READ: 'You Should Too': John Oliver Breaks Down Urging Voters To Elect Kamala Harris