Is Harvey Weinstein Hospitalized? Former Producer's Rep Shares Health Update

Harvey Weinstein has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and double pneumonia in his lungs. The 72-year-old convict has been transferred to Bellevue Hospital Prison Ward for further treatment. This was an addition to his multiple generic medical ailments, which might complicate things for Weinstein, who is waiting to be released from his ongoing legal charges.

Is Harvey Weinstein Hospitalized?

On Thursday, July 25, the former film producer’s representative and prison consultant Craig Rothfeld revealed that the convict had been hospitalized in the Bellevue Hospital Prison Ward. According to his statement obtained by multiple outlets, Weinstein is being treated for "conditions that he is still afflicted with on a daily basis such as diabetes, high blood pressure, spinal stenosis, fluid on his heart and lungs, and various other conditions."

In addition to his ongoing complicated treatments, he’s been diagnosed with COVID and contracted double pneumonia in his lungs. In the statement, Rothfeld thanked the “officers, doctors and nurses at DOCS, CHS, and NYC H+H” for their quick response during Weintein’s medical emergency and for looking after him meticulously.

All about Weinstein’s deteriorating health

The 72-year-old convict is having a hard time amid multiple health crises. Before his recent diagnosis, he was hospitalized in April to undergo a “series of tests.” His attorney, Arthur Aidala confirmed the news to Deadline.

“They examined him and sent him to Bellevue. It seems like he needs a lot of help, physically,” she told the outlet. Aidala revealed that Weinstein is having several medical issues and addressed him as “a train wreck health-wise.”

"They examined him and sent him to Bellevue,"