Is Hayley Atwell Returning as Peggy Carter in Avengers: Doomsday Alongside Chris Evans' Steve Rogers? Find Out

Hayley Atwell is bringing back Peggy Carter in Avengers: Doomsday following the news of Chris Evans possibly returning as Steve Rogers in the Anthony and Joe Russo-helmed movie.

Deadline's sources confirm that Atwell is expected to return as Agent Carter in Marvel Studios' much-awaited film. The movie, set to be released on May 1, 2026, is produced by Marvel president Kevin Feige. Even though Marvel has not officially released details on the plot of the film, the story behind the Avengers: Doomsday movie will feature Doctor Doom as the main villain, to be played by Robert Downey Jr.

Atwell's Peggy Carter last appeared on the big screen at the end of Avengers: Endgame, where she reunited with her beloved Captain America (Evans), who turned back time to keep his promise of a dance with her.

Meanwhile, Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark saved the universe from Thanos and his colorful paperweights and died at the end of the last Avengers movie. The Iron Man actor was revealed as Doctor Doom at the San Diego Comic-Con 2024.

After 2021, reports surfaced that Evans and Atwell were set to return to the MCU for a possible solo film; plans changed, and it is now confirmed that they are going to reprise their iconic roles in the next Avengers movie.

Avengers: Doomsday comprises appearances of a stellar cast, including Pedro Pascal playing Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Johnny Storm played by Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach's portrayal of Ben Grimm from Fantastic Four. The Thunderbolts take center stage as well. Returning actors include Sebastian Stan reprising his role as Bucky Barnes and Florence Pugh donning the mantle of Yelena Belova (Black Widow).

Advertisement

Hayley Atwell will next appear in Mission: Impossible – Final Reckoning, arriving in theaters in May 2025, where she returns in her role as Grace opposite Tom Cruise.

ALSO READ: Who Is Dr Doom? Character Explored Amid Robert Downey Jr.'s Return To MCU